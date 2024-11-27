Black Queens upcoming friendlies unlikely to happen as Sports Ministry ‘can’t provide’ $40k

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) are reportedly unable to raise the $40,000 needed for the Black Queens' planned international friendly matches against Senegal and Tunisia.

The two games are therefore unlikely to happen, according to reports by JoySports.

In order to help the team get ready for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the two games were scheduled for the November international window.

But plans have been put on hold due to budgetary limitations, thus it seems unlikely that the games will happen.

Per the reports, $40,000 is required to pay for both matches' expenses.

But the Sports Ministry hasn't authorized the budget, and the GFA doesn't have the money.

Since their most recent friendly match against Japan in July, the Queens have not participated in any games.

To gauge the team's preparedness for the WAFCON in Morocco the following year, head coach Nora Häuptle was depending on the games.

Earlier this year, the Black Queens defeated Namibia 3-2 on aggregate in the last round of qualifications to earn a spot in the continental competition.

The Black Queens have been paired with Tanzania, Mali, and the reigning champions South Africa in Group C.

Group A includes the host country Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Group B includes Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, and Botswana.