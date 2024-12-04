CAS lifts ban by GFA on ex-Asante Kotoko player Solomon Safo-Taylor

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has temporarily lifted the three-year ban imposed on former Asante Kotoko and Karela United striker, Solomon Safo-Taylor, by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee.

This ruling allows the 26-year-old to resume his professional football career pending the outcome of his appeal.

The ban, issued on April 15, 2024, was based on allegations of double registration and document falsification. Safo-Taylor's registration discrepancies led to his suspension and put his contract with Asante Kotoko in jeopardy.

However, after Safo-Taylor filed an appeal on November 6, 2024, the CAS issued a provisional ruling in his favor on December 4, 2024. The decision, signed by Dr. Elisabeth Steiner, Deputy President of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, includes provisional measures allowing him to return to football while his appeal is ongoing.

The provisional measures granted to Safo-Taylor include the approval of his request for interim relief, leading to the provisional lifting of the three-year ban imposed by the GFA, which was confirmed by its Appeals Committee on May 29, 2024.

Additionally, Safo-Taylor's player license has been reinstated, enabling him to participate in football activities. The costs associated with the current order will be determined in the final arbitration ruling.

This ruling enables Safo-Taylor to resume his football career while awaiting a final decision on the matter. It comes as a major relief for the player and his supporters, who have been pushing for his reinstatement.

The GFA has yet to provide an official response to the CAS decision.

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has issued a statement defining the ruling as good news. Part of the statement reads as follows:

This CAS ruling has been graciously welcomed by the PFAG, as it signals an opportunity for our member to be reinstated so he can continue his professional football career pending a final determination on the matter.