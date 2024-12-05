FIFA Club World Cup: $50 million dollars to be given as participation fee for African clubs

Africa’s representatives for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will each receive a guaranteed $50 million for participating in the revamped tournament.

The four teams, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis, and Wydad Casablanca, will compete against some of the very best clubs in the world.

In the expanded tournament, they will face some of the best teams from Europe, South America, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

The competition has been expanded to 32 teams, featuring top 12 clubs from Europe, six from South America, five from North America, four Asian teams, and only one club from Oceania. Africa’s spots will be filled by the continent’s best teams from South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.

FIFA has significantly increased the total prize pool to $2.65 billion. Each team is guaranteed at least $50 million, plus performance-based bonuses. The winning team will receive a staggering $100 million.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the new format as “innovative, inclusive, and groundbreaking.” The redesigned tournament will also showcase a 24-carat gold trophy, designed by Tiffany & Co., representing prestige and global progress.

The competition will be held in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025, transitioning from its previous annual format to a competition to be played every four years.

This expanded Club World Cup will provide not only a global stage for the best clubs to compete but also substantial financial incentives, marking a new era for the tournament.