Ghana defender Alidu Seidu suffers major injury in Ligue 1 clash

Alidu Seidu, a 24-year-old Black Stars right-back, sustained a serious injury during Stade Rennais' Ligue 1 game against Lille on Sunday evening.

Seidu was forced to leave the pitch just 17 minutes into the match after an awkward landing caused him to rupture the cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

Following several minutes of treatment, he was replaced by Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye. Later, Seidu was seen on crutches, underscoring the seriousness of his condition.

Seidu is scheduled for a scan on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury and how long he will be out of action. Stade Rennais manager Jorge Sampaoli remarked, highlighting the extent of the injury

I can’t diagnose; we will do tests tomorrow

Lille secured a 1-0 victory at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with Edon Zhegrova’s first-half goal deciding the outcome.

Since joining Stade Rennais in January 2024, Seidu has been a key player for the club, earning the September Player of the Month award. This season, he has featured in 11 matches, demonstrating solid defensive contributions despite not scoring or providing an assist.

Seidu missed Ghana’s recent AFCON qualifier against Niger due to a previous injury but played a crucial role in the first-leg match in Morocco, where he scored his first goal for the Black Stars.

What lies ahead for Seidu?