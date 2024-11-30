Hamza Issah deserves more than GHC 2,000 he’s receiving at Hearts of Oak—manager speaks

Isaac Saha, the manager of Accra Hearts of Oak’s prolific striker Hamzah Issah, has voiced concerns over the player’s current salary at the club.

Saha claims that the GHC 2,000 monthly salary his client receives is inadequate for a player of Hamzah’s calibre, especially at a club as renowned as Hearts of Oak.

Speaking to Kumasi FM, Saha expressed his dissatisfaction with the striker's pay:

My player deserves better than the GHC 2,000 salary he is currently receiving at Hearts of Oak.

Hamzah Issah was promoted to Hearts of Oak’s senior team from Auroras two seasons ago. Since then, he has become a vital player for the Phobians, featuring in 40 matches and scoring 16 goals across all competitions. This season alone, he has already netted two goals for the club.

Hearts of Oak eye Ghana Premier League title

Accra Hearts of Oak are determined to reclaim the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title under coach Martin Aboubakar. Despite a shaky start to the season, the team has recently found its form, going four matches unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Next, the in-form Phobians face their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko, in a much-anticipated matchday 13 fixture. Hearts of Oak currently sit 6th on the GPL table with 19 points, just one point ahead of Kotoko.