Jurgen Klopp tags Salah as ‘best Liverpool striker in modern times,’ and hopes he stays at Anfield 

With Liverpool fans on the edge of their seats keenly awaiting good news of Mohammed Salah renewing his contract, due to expire this June, their former manager, Jurgen Klopp, has weighed in on the Egyptian’s future at Anfield.

Klopp said he wishes to see Salah renew his contract and remain at Liverpool for the next couple of years.

The German manager made these comments at his presentation as Red Bull’s new Head of Soccer, a role which was not well received by supporters of some of his previous clubs in Germany.

At the event, the 57-year-old made it unmistakably clear that he’s hoping Salah will remain a Reds player beyond the summer, telling the assembled audience:

I hope he stays. He is Liverpool’s best striker in modern times, and they had many great ones.

He also referred to Salah as Egypt’s best ambassador and said the following, as quoted by the Daily Express:

A fantastic player, a fantastic professional, absolutely outstanding. The best ambassador Egypt could have.

Previous comments on contract situation

Meanwhile, there is heightened speculation surrounding Salah’s future at the club with the 32-year-old winger opting not to comment anymore about the situation as his previous comments seemed to have been misconstrued.

His social media posts have also been interpreted as him sending cryptic messages to the club’s board as he awaits a final decision on his future at the club.