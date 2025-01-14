'Never stop fighting'—Andre Ayew urges teammates after Le Havre's defeat to RC Lens

Andre Ayew has called on his Le Havre teammates to remain resilient following consecutive defeats in Ligue 1 after the league's resumption in January.

The 35-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer, scoring in both matches despite losses to his former club Olympique Marseille and RC Lens.

In the recent match against RC Lens, Ayew gave Le Havre an early lead with a clinical close-range finish. However, the visitors equalised through Goduine Koyalipou before halftime.

Lens dominated the second half, sealing their comeback with a decisive goal from Deiver Machado in the 77th minute, securing a 2-1 victory.

Despite these setbacks, Ayew remains optimistic about his team’s survival prospects. Reflecting on the challenging start to the campaign’s second round, the Black Stars captain took to Instagram to rally his team, writing:

Never stop fighting. Together, we will succeed in Le Havre.

Le Havre will be aiming to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats in Ligue 1.

Ayew's consistency and future goals

Since rejoining Le Havre this season, Ayew has demonstrated remarkable form, scoring in back-to-back matches. He first found the net against Olympique Marseille before repeating the feat against RC Lens.

Beyond club commitments, Ayew’s performances could also benefit the Ghanaian national team. As Ghana aims to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup, his experience and form may prove vital.

National team coach Otto Addo will be keen to leverage the contributions of Ayew and other top players to restore pride to the Black Stars following recent disappointments on the international stage.