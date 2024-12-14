Proud to score my first goal; more will follow—Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has expressed his joy after scoring his first goal for Lyon in European competition, setting his sights on more goals for the club.

The 21-year-old winger found the net as Lyon staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Frankfurt initially took the lead through Ansgar Knauff, but Lyon equalised with a goal from Rayan Cherki. In the second half, Malick Fofana and Nuamah scored to give Lyon the edge, with Cherki delivering a crucial assist. Despite a late goal from Omar Marmoush, Lyon held on to claim an important victory.

Nuamah, thrilled with his first goal for the French club, shared his excitement and credited his hard work for the achievement.

I needed this so much, and I have been working hard for this

The winger has struggled for consistency this season due to limited playing time but remains determined to prove himself. Reflecting on his journey, Nuamah expressed confidence in his ability to deliver more for Lyon in the coming matches.

I was out at the beginning of the season, then I came back into the squad. I’m so happy and proud to score my first goal, and hopefully, more will follow.

Ernest Nuamah stats for Lyon this season

The winger has played 5 matches for Lyon in the UEFA Europa League, scoring a goal and providing one assist.