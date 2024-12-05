VIDEO: Jeremy Doko does Asamoah Gyan dance celebration after scoring in Manchester City win

Belgium International Jeremy Doku celebrated his goal in Manchester City’s victory over Nottingham Forest by doing the famous Asamoah Gyan dance move.

Doku scored the final goal in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over the Garibaldis in the English Premier League at the Etihad Stadium last night. Erling Haaland found him with a fine pass on the left flank during a second-half counterattack.

Doku progressed the ball nicely, swerved onto his right, and hit a superb strike to find the back of the net in the 18-yard box. The 22-year-old ran to the sideline and did the famous Baby Jet move as Ruben Dias embraced him. Doku, who signed for Manchester City from Rennes in a £55.5m deal in 2023, is of Ghanaian descent.

He also assisted Kevin De Bruyne’s goal on the night after Bernardo Silva gave the home side an early lead.

The win ended Pep Guardiola’s seven-game winless run in all competitions. They now trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points in fourth position with 26 points. Chelsea and Arsenal, both on 28 points, occupy second and third place respectively.

The Blues thrashed Southampton by five goals to one with Jadon Sancho scoring the last goal, his first since moving to Stamford Bridge from Old Trafford. His former club, under new manager Ruben Amorim, lost 2-0 to in-form Arsenal.

Second-half goals from defenders Jurien Timber and William Saliba gave the Gunners a deserved win over Manchester United.