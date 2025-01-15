Ibrahim Tanko steps down as Rainer Kraft returns as head coach of Accra Lions

Ibrahim Tanko has officially stepped down as the head coach of Ghana Premier League (GPL) club Accra Lions, paving the way for the return of German trainer Rainer Kraft to take charge of the team.

Tanko’s decision to leave comes in the wake of the team’s recent performance in the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League season. In a statement, the club acknowledged Tanko’s departure, emphasising his contributions and explaining that the 47-year-old coach is stepping aside to focus on other significant projects.

Accra Lions Football Club confirms that Ibrahim Tanko has mutually agreed with management to step aside to focus on other important projects,

Tanko’s tenure at Accra Lions was marked by notable achievements, including guiding the team to a second-place finish in the GPL during his second season. Despite these accomplishments, Tanko has handed over the reins to Rainer Kraft to lead the team forward.

Accra Lions welcomes back Rainer Kraft

Following Tanko’s departure, Accra Lions have confirmed the return of Rainer Kraft, who previously managed the club during a successful period from 2019 to 2021. Kraft played a pivotal role in guiding Accra Lions to promotion into the Ghana Premier League.

In their announcement, the club expressed confidence in Kraft’s ability to reinvigorate the team and continue its mission of nurturing talent and competing at the highest level.

Tanko, who has been an integral part of our club’s growth and vision, officially handed over his responsibilities to German trainer Rainer Kraft, marking a smooth transition of leadership.

Accra Lions gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League under Coach Rainer Kraft in his first spell with the club from 2019 to 2021. He returns with vast experience and an understanding of our club’s mission to nurture talent and compete at the highest level in the Ghana Premier League.