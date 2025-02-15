Ghana’s David Boye-Doe Kusi makes history as LVMH Prize semi-finalist

David Boye-Doe Kusi, Creative Director of BOYEDOE, has been named a semi-finalist for the prestigious 2025 LVMH Prize—one of the most coveted awards in global fashion.

His selection marks a significant milestone, positioning Ghana on the international fashion stage like never before.

David was shortlisted among 20 candidates from a pool of 2,300 applicants for the semi-final, which will take place on 5th and 6th March. The semi-finalists represent 15 countries, with Ghana reaching this stage for the first time, thanks to David’s achievement.

The 20 semi-finalists will present their collections at the semi-final showroom in Paris. The event will also be streamed digitally on the dedicated website lvmhprize.com, allowing the general public to participate as an audience.

CEO of Christian Dior, Delphine Arnault, congratulated the semi-finalists on their selection, praising their remarkable work.

This award highlights the importance of craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability, echoing three key issues for today’s fashion and luxury industries. I would like to congratulate all the semi-finalists and look forward to meeting them at our showroom in Paris.

The LVMH Prize, established by the luxury conglomerate LVMH Group (Louis Vuitton-Moët-Hennessy), is widely regarded as the ultimate platform for emerging designers. It serves as a launchpad for the industry’s most promising talents, offering them unparalleled opportunities for mentorship, exposure, and career advancement.