6 sex positions to help your woman reach orgasm faster

Let’s be honest—when it comes to bedroom antics, satisfaction is the ultimate goal, and nothing beats the thrill of helping your partner reach climax. While every woman’s body is different, certain positions can heighten pleasure and speed up the road to orgasm.

So, if you're looking to add a little spice and efficiency to your intimate moments, here are six sex positions that can make all the difference.

1. The Missionary (But Upgraded)

Ah, the classic! While missionary may have a reputation for being a bit vanilla, a simple tweak can turn it into a game-changer.

Try placing a pillow under her hips to elevate her pelvis—this shifts the angle, allowing for deeper penetration and better G-spot stimulation. Eye contact, kisses, and a little dirty talk? Perfect combination.

2. The Doggy Style Power Play

Doggy style isn’t just popular—it’s legendary. This position allows for deep penetration, intense friction, and a chance to stimulate the G-spot. For extra pleasure, try reaching around to stimulate her clitoris or switch up the rhythm to keep things exciting. Bonus tip? If she leans down on her forearms rather than her hands, the angle gets even better.

3. The Cowgirl (And Her Wild Side)

Let her take control with the classic cowgirl position! Not only does this allow her to set the pace, but the forward-and-back motion (rather than up-and-down) hits all the right spots.

Want to make it even better? Lean back slightly and let her grind—trust us, it’ll work wonders.

4. Spooning for Slow, Sensual Pleasure

This position is perfect for a more intimate, sensual session while still delivering incredible orgasms. Lying on your sides with her in front, you get to wrap yourselves up in warmth while maintaining deep, controlled thrusts. A little bit of clitoral stimulation from behind? Instant win.

5. Standing Ovation

Up for a challenge? This standing position involves lifting her up against a wall or a sturdy surface, giving both of you a thrilling change of pace.

It requires some strength, but the added pressure from being pressed against something solid creates an intense sensation. Plus, the deep penetration? Absolute fireworks.

6. The Butterfly Effect

No, not the movie—this position involves her lying on the edge of the bed while you stand or kneel in front of her. The position naturally angles her pelvis for G-spot stimulation while allowing for deeper thrusts. Plus, it gives you full access to stimulate her clitoris, making that orgasm arrive in no time.