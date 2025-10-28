Gino Ghana Street Certified: Celebrating the Heroes Behind Ghana’s Street Food 

#Featuredpost

At Mallam Junction, the lunchtime crowd lines up at Feels94 chopbar , where bowls of fufu and light soup fly off the counter as fast as they’re served. Across town in Adabraka, Champion Dishes is busy dishing out its famous banku and okro soup to loyal customers. These weren’t just meals,they were stories of flavor, hustle, and heart. This year, Gino Ghana celebrated the real street food heroes keeping our taste buds alive every day.

Honouring Ghana’s Street Food Champions

The Gino Ghana Street Certified (GGSC) campaign was created to honour the hardworking men and women who keep Ghana’s vibrant street food culture alive. From waakye and jollof to soups and stews, these vendors feed communities, create jobs, and preserve Ghana’s culinary heritage one plate at a time.

The Journey So Far

Launched in July, GGSC invited Ghanaians to nominate their favourite street food spots across three categories: Soups, One-Pot (Jollof), and Stews. The response was massive, with thousands of votes pouring in from food lovers nationwide. The campaign brought together some of Ghana’s biggest names in food and media. Led by the ever-vibrant Chrystal Aryee, and joined by culinary trailblazers Nomad Williams, Alhaji Theozzy, and Torikubu, the trio journeyed through Ghana’s buzzing food scene scouting, tasting, and spotlighting the kitchens that define our local flavour.

The Winners

In the Soups Category, Feels 94 (Mallam) took the crown for Fufu and Light Soup, while Champion Dishes (Adabraka) impressed with their Banku and Okro Soup. The One-Pot Category (Jollof) winner was Dadesen Foods (Dome), whose smoky, flavourful jollof won over both the judges and the fans. The campaign’s final rollout for the Stews Category will feature Torikubu as influencer and Chrystal Aryee as host, as they explore the sauces that power Ghana’s most beloved street meals, from waakye to tuo zaafi. Presentation of awards will be done by Jackie Appiah, Gino Ghana’s Brand Ambassador, alongside Chrystal Aryee rounding off a delicious celebration of Ghanaian creativity and hustle.

Beyond Awards — A Boost for Vendors

Beyond the trophies, Gino Ghana gave each winning vendor practical tools to grow their business including branded washing stations, refrigerators, “Gino Ghana Street Certified” signage, aprons, and table spreads. These aren’t just prizes; they are investments in hygiene, visibility, and long-term success. “GGSC celebrates Ghana’s street food as a cornerstone of our culture. These vendors are entrepreneurs who feed thousands daily and bring our communities together through food,” said a Gino Ghana spokesperson.

A Celebration of Food, Culture, and Community

Every ladle of soup and every scoop of jollof tells a story, one of passion, resilience, and Ghanaian pride. Through Gino Ghana Street Certified, these stories have found a national platform. The campaign will conclude on October 31, 2025, wrapping up months of storytelling, street flavour, and community pride and leaving a legacy that reminds us all that Ghana’s best chefs often work under the open sky.

Gino Ghana Street Certified: Celebrating the Heroes Behind Ghana’s Street Food

