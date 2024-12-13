14 lives lost in Western Region cholera outbreak as cases surpass 800

A total of 14 individuals have tragically lost their lives in a cholera outbreak in the Western Region, with numerous others currently hospitalised across various healthcare facilities. As of 7th December, 789 suspected cases have been recorded, with new daily cases surpassing 60.

In response to the escalating situation, a team from the Institutional Care Division of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has been deployed to the region to monitor the outbreak, reassess emergency healthcare plans, and provide additional personnel to ensure prompt treatment.

Both public and private hospitals are admitting between 15 and 20 cholera patients daily. Hospital officials have been working tirelessly but have stressed the urgent need for more resources and supplies.

Due to overcrowding, many hospitals have been compelled to convert their waiting areas into treatment spaces for cholera patients, Quansah reported.

The Western Regional Directorate has announced plans for a vaccination campaign, targeting the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and Ahanta West. The campaign is scheduled to begin on Friday, 14th December, and will run through to the following Thursday.

Authorities have ordered food vendors, particularly those selling vegetables, to halt their operations. Vendors found in violation of this directive will face penalties. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting inspections to assess sanitation conditions within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

Environmental surveillance and investigations have revealed that 96% of infections are linked to food vendors, specifically those selling contaminated vegetables.

The outbreak has affected four regions: Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, and Western.

Meanwhile, barely a month ago, Pulse reported that 5 individuals were confirmed dead, while 30 others were receiving treatment at Kasoa Polyclinic and Mother and Child Hospital following a cholera outbreak in the area.

Anita Love Obo Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, reported that three victims passed away on Thursday, 31st October, with two more succumbed on Friday afternoon, bringing the death toll to five.