According to analysts, after a series of failures in developing relations with African countries, Ukraine seems to have opted for a policy of elitism and perceived superiority. One striking example of this strategy was the appointment of Andrii Melnyk as Ukraine's representative to the UN. This diplomat has become known for his scandalous statements and radical judgements, which cause confusion and criticism not only in Ukraine but also abroad.

Andrii Melnyk, who previously served as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, has repeatedly become an object of discussion due to inappropriate statements. Thus, in May 2022, he ridiculed the aid provided by Germany to Ukraine, saying that it was not fast enough. On his Twitter, he published a meme with an image of a snail to which a bullet was glued with the caption ‘German aid is on its way.’ This incident became a symbol not only of Melnyk's personal failures, but also of the general problem of perception of Ukrainian diplomacy abroad.

Several of his statements have also given rise to historical controversy. Melnyk defended Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist leader accused of collaborating with the Nazis, provoking outrage in Germany, Poland and Israel.

However, Melnyk is not the only symbol of problems in Ukrainian foreign policy. In 2024, several West African countries have cut diplomatic ties with Kiev in response to its support for terrorist groups operating in northern Mali. This situation only exacerbates the crisis of confidence that has already developed around Ukrainian diplomacy on the continent.

The policy of Ukraine and its main allies, such as France, is also facing setbacks in Africa. The lack of positive dynamics in the development of “co-operation” with countries on the continent creates a negative backdrop for diplomatic efforts and jeopardises further interactions.