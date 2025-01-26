General Matheen tips Haruna Iddrisu to transform Ghana's education sector

Jinsar Abdul-Matheen, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress, has indicated his confidence in the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to undertake a complete transformation of Ghana’s education sector.

In a social media post, General Matheen, as he is widely known, expressed conviction that Haruna Iddrisu, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has the competence and nous to introduce drastic changes in Ghana’s education sector.

He noted that basic education in the country took a nosedive under the Akufo-Addo administration and appealed to Haruna Iddrisu to pay particular attention to that level of education.

General Matheen believes that under the tutelage of Haruna Iddrisu, the phenomenon of schools under trees will be eradicated.

Assessing the appointments by President John Dramani Mahama so far, General Matheen stated that the president has entrusted key sectors of the country into the hands of competent people.

He stated that the appointees have expertise in their fields and will ensure that the promises made by President Mahama are fulfilled.

“So far, I’m really impressed with the appointments made by President Mahama, and I’m confident that they will deliver. The president has appointed the best people to lead the various sectors, and I trust them to carry out his reset agenda.

“Honorable Haruna Iddrisu’s appointment particularly excited me because he is the perfect fit for the education sector. People thought he would go to a different ministry, but the president knows why he put one of his best people there.

“Over the years, he has demonstrated tremendous competence in various roles and has the strong personality to deal with the issues in our education sector. Our basic school system is literally dead, and that is where you need people like Haruna Iddrisu to correct the wrongs,” he said.

He also took notice of the youthful nature of the appointments, commending President Mahama for prioritizing the future of the NPP and the country.