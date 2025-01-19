Kwahu is peaceful – Abene Chiefs urge the public

The chiefs and queen mothers of the Kwahu Traditional Area are urging the general public, especially citizens of Kwahu, to dismiss misleading reports on social media aimed at instilling fear and panic among residents following the installation of two paramount chiefs.

The appeal to the general public comes after claims that the enstooling of Daasebre

Akuamoah Boateng III has led to rising tension in the community.

Recall that on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II was destooled by the kingmakers of Abene – Kwahu following corruption allegations that rocked his time as Kwahumanhene.

The false claims of violence were published on Sunday, January 26, 2025 to raise the temperature in the community where none existed.

Claims were made in the said article that the beleaguered Kwahumanhene, "at the center of the conflict, has reiterated his legitimacy by pointing to his gazetting by the Eastern Region House of Chiefs." These claims are false, as they are contrary to his admission of offense in the minutes during the meeting between the Abene Council on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Reacting to the security situation in the area, Nana Asiedu Kwabeng, Akyeamenghene of Kwahu Abene, said Kwahu Abene and entire Kwahu are in "peace and making merry." "Kwahu is in peace and will forever remain in peace," he said.

He urged the public to disregard the fake and misleading news on social media and also encouraged them to go about their normal duties. He added that Kwahu and the good people of Ghana should not forget that Easter is just around the corner, calling all citizens of Kwahu across the country to come with the assurance of the safest and most memorable Easter celebration they will experience this year.

The 54-year-old Civil Engineer, Baffour Akoto Osei, was enstooled as the new Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Area on Saturday, January 25.

Baffour, from the Etena family of Nkwatia, has now assumed the stool name Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III and succeeds Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, who was destooled after ruling for seven years.

The new Kwahumanhene was enstooled by four kingmakers, including Krontihene of Abene, Nana Simpe Wiredu III; Akyeamehene of Abene, Nana Asiedu Kwabeng; Baamuhene of Abene, Nana Ntim Sampong II, and the Werempehene of Abene, Baffour Kyerefuor Nyarko I.

Background

A royal of the Etena Clan of Nkwatia, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng is a chartered civil engineer, real estate developer, project manager, and shipping executive with over 28 years of industrial experience.

He obtained his Ordinary and Advanced level certificates at St. Peters Secondary School (1988/1990), and a BSc in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – 1996 – as well as an MSc in Civil Engineering from the London South Bank University – 2002.

He is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers and an Associate Member of the Association of Project Managers.

Baffour is the founder and currently the Chief Executive Officer of three companies – Turner Marine Limited, a transshipment and shipping company operating in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Singapore; GHS Engineering Limited, Ghana, a civil engineering and road construction company, and GHS Housing Limited, an estate development company.