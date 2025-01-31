Prof. Gyampo assumes office as CEO of Ghana Shippers’ Authority

Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo has officially taken office as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), vowing to drive Ghana’s commercial shipping sector forward through a stakeholder-centered and collaborative approach.

At a brief handing-over ceremony held at the Ghana Shippers’ House on Monday, 3rd February 2025, the outgoing CEO, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, extended his best wishes to Prof. Gyampo and pledged his full support for a smooth transition. Management and staff warmly welcomed the new CEO and affirmed their commitment to working with him to achieve the organization’s vision.

In his inaugural remarks, Prof. Gyampo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the GSA, emphasizing his participatory leadership style. He assured stakeholders of his dedication to protecting the interests of shippers while maintaining constant engagement with shipping service providers to enhance business growth and economic development.

“The Ghana Shippers’ Authority is a key player in our nation’s economic framework. While our core mandate is to facilitate and protect the interests of shippers, we must achieve this through close collaboration with all stakeholders to build a resilient and thriving logistics sector,” he stated.

He further assured staff of an open-door policy, emphasizing teamwork and inclusivity:

“You have been here before I came. Regardless of who you are, I am willing to work with you, listen to you, and collaborate with you to ensure that the mandate of the Authority is fully achieved.”

In response, management and staff took turns to pledge their full support. The Secretary of the GSA Union, Kojo Frimpong, highlighted the cordial relationship between staff and management and assured the new CEO of the team’s commitment to the success of the GSA for the mutual benefit of staff and Ghana.

“Staff and management share a strong working relationship, and we are pleased to hear that you will engage with us in decision-making,” Frimpong remarked.

Profile of Prof. Ransford Gyampo

A distinguished academic and seasoned administrator, Prof. Gyampo brings over two decades of teaching and research experience to his new role. He is a Professor of Political Science and the Founding Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana. He holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Ghana and Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Over the years, he has mentored thousands of students, many of whom now serve in key positions across various sectors, applying their knowledge to national development.

Prof. Gyampo has also played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s democratic governance. As the Coordinator of the Political Parties Program at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) for a decade, he facilitated high-level engagements with political party leaders, contributing to key national policy discussions. His work led to proposals for constitutional reforms, the passage of the Presidential Transition Act, capacity-building initiatives for political parties, and deliberations on state funding for political organizations.

As Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana, he spearheaded partnerships with European Union (EU) member states, securing funding opportunities for Ghanaian students pursuing higher education.

Prof. Gyampo’s expertise also extends into the maritime sector. He co-authored a paper titled "How Capacity Building is Negotiated: The Case of Maritime Security Projects in Ghana," offering valuable insights into the dynamics of the shipping industry, which he intends to leverage in his new role.

“My exposure to the sector has given me deep insights into the industry. I intend to apply this knowledge in executing my mandate, which spans shipping by sea, air, road, and rail,” he affirmed.