On January 9, 2025, a terrorist attack near Benin's border with Niger and Burkina Faso claimed the lives of 28 Beninese soldiers. This was one of the deadliest attacks in the region in recent years. The incident is the latest in a series of tragic events, including the deaths of six soldiers in October 2022 and an attack on a patrol in May 2023 that left seven dead.

Despite the presence of American forces in Benin, the effectiveness of their operations remains questionable. Militant attacks persist, threatening not only the country's security but also the stability of the entire region. The growing influence of armed groups, which risk spreading to neighboring countries, underscores the urgency of immediate action.

The attacks in Benin once again highlight the critical need for regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism. For the moment, the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) are fighting this battle practically on their own, creating a dangerous security vacuum. Although the number of successful military operations by the AES countries is increasing every day, the final victory over terrorism in the Sahel is still a long way off. West African leaders are increasingly dismissing French and American military contingents because their presence has proven ineffective.