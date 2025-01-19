There is no dual Paramountcy, Kwahu Traditional Council reiterates

The Kwahu Traditional Council wishes to once again emphasize to the general public that there is no dual paramountcy within the Kwahu Kingdom. This clarification comes following the destoolment of the former Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, on 19th October 2024, due to his violation of the sacred oath he swore as Omanhene that “he will not eat red oil and smear our white cloth in it”.

The sequence of events leading to his destoolment began with a petition submitted to the government by Mr. Collins Darkwah Aboagye on 12th September 2024. This triggered a directive from the Office of the President on 4th October 2024, requiring Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II to respond within seven days. Subsequently, the Bank of Ghana issued a directive dated 10th October 2024, citing improper conduct and irreparable damage to the image of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) of which he was the Board Chairman. The directive ordered him to resign from his position as Board Chairman ADB Bank and hand over immideately. These allegations of corruption and misconduct are a severe breach of the Kwahu Paramountcy stool’s sacred oath, which upholds the integrity and reputation of Kwahu. He has “Soiled our Cloth with red oil that he has eaten”!

In light of this, the youth and people of Kwahu mobilized and demanded the destoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, citing the disgrace his actions has brought to the kingdom. Kwahu, known for its reputation as a hub of businessmen and women of integrity, could not tolerate such behaviour. The Kingmakers of Kwahu responded by performing all customary rites on 19th October 2024 to officially destool him as Omanhene. The decision was affirmed during a meeting of the Kwahu Traditional Council on 13th November 2024, where all chiefs present signed the resolution. This action was widely publicized in major newspapers and online portals.

After careful deliberation, the chiefs, elders, and kingmakers selected a worthy successor from the royals. On 25th January 2025, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III was installed as the new Omanhene of Kwahu. The installation ceremony was conducted peacefully, with all chiefs swearing allegiance to the new Omanhene. The Adontenghene, who served as the acting Omanhene, handed over the “Akofena,” the symbolic power of the Kwahu Kingdom, to Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, legitimizing his position as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu.

The Kwahu Traditional Council firmly asserts that the installation of the new Omanhene was conducted without conflict or contention. Claims of dual paramountcy are false and baseless. Kwahu remains committed to peace, unity, and progress and firmly opposes any attempts to incite violence or division within the kingdom.

The Council calls on all Kwahu citizens, both at home and abroad, to rally behind Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III and support his vision for development and prosperity to usher in a new era of peace, unity, and growth for the Kwahu Kingdom. May Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III reign and live long, and may Kwahu continue to thrive in integrity and harmony.