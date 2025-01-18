Weta Chiefs celebrate Afetsi Awoonor’s appointment as BOST Managing Director

On behalf of the Chiefs and people of the Weta Traditional Area, under the auspices of His Royal Majesty Togbiga Akpo Ashiakpor VI - The Paramount Chief of Weta Traditional Area, we write to express our profound gratitude to you for appointing our distinguished son, Mr. Afetsi Awoonor, as Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company.

This appointment not only reflects your commitment to recognizing capable leaders like Mr. Awoonor, whose expertise and dedication will significantly contribute to the success of BOST and the nation as a whole, but it has also brought immense pride and joy to the entire Weta community.