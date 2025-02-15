BushGang Zee drops ‘Eye Red’, a raw anthem on betrayal and success

BushGang Zee known as Samuel Tettey Adjoka Nartey has released a new song titled ‘Eye Red’, a powerful track about betrayal and the emotional toll of success.

The song speaks to how friends and family may turn against you as you rise, fueled by jealousy and greed.

Raised in Prampram and spending his teenage years in Tema and Ashaiman, BushGang Zee understands the struggles of success.

In ‘Eye Red’’, he reflects on the feelings of betrayal, symbolized by the title Eye Red, representing envy.

With the bold line, "You can't stop my legacy, I be the best that you have ever seen," he asserts that no negativity or betrayal will stop him.

The catchy chorus, “Small come, Eye red come / Small money come, problem come,” highlights the truth that success often brings big problems, many born from jealousy.

The song encourages perseverance and rising above the negativity.

With Rekx Beatz' haunting production and BushGang Zee’s empowering lyrics, Eye Red is a reminder to stay focused on your goals and keep pushing forward.

BushGang Entertainment, the label behind Eye Red, aims to empower young people to make a difference and create positive change in a world where youth voices are often overlooked. The name BushGang stands for Best Ultimate Synergy House Guidance Against Negative Groups, emphasizing unity and resilience.

Beyond this single, BushGang Zee is preparing to drop a full body of work for his fans—meant to inspire, encourage, and keep them happy.

His music is not just entertainment; it's a movement to uplift and motivate those who believe in his message.