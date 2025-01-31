Insider Scoop with Mariam launched to enhance business growth through thought leadership

Papillon Creative Academy in collaboration with GHUD Park has successfully launched "Insider Scoop with Mariam," a dynamic fireside chat focused on branding, marketing, and business growth.

The event took place on Friday January 31, 2025, at GHUD Park, located beside the Accra Mall, and attracted a diverse audience of industry experts, entrepreneurs, and students eager to gain insights into the dynamic world of business.

With an engaging discussion led by Mariam Kaleem Agyeman-Buahin, who is recognized for her expertise in creative strategy and business development. Under the theme “Musing Over Branding, Marketing, and Business,” the session covered several key topics including:The Power of Branding: Strategies for creating brands that resonate with consumers.Marketing Mastery: Innovative approaches to stand out in a crowded marketplace. Scaling Businesses: Techniques for sustainable growth in the digital age. The Future of the Creative Industry: Emerging trends influencing branding and marketing.

The first edition featured successful brand owners and experts as speakers like: Derrick Bossman, Brand and Marketing professional, Ing. Kenneth Owusu-Akyaw GHUD Park President, and Richmond Owusu, Creative Director & Founder MadMappersGh

Attendees were not only treated to valuable insights but also had opportunities to network with like-minded individuals in a relaxed setting. The event's atmosphere was described as vibrant and conducive to meaningful discussions, reflecting GHUD Park's commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement.

In addition to the fireside chat, the initiative aims to provide ongoing coaching for individuals interested in enhancing their branding and marketing skills.

Insider Scoop with Mariam reflects a growing trend in the creative industry to emphasize real-world applications of branding and marketing principles.

According to Mariam, the launch of "Insider Scoop with Mariam" is step in empowering professionals and students alike to navigate the complexities of today's competitive marketplace, the event is scheduled to take place on the last Friday of every month.

GHUD Park served as an ideal backdrop for this engaging experience, offering a serene environment conducive to meaningful discussions and collaborations.