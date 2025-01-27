Looking back: how Gambo delivered an exceptional 2024

As the curtain closes on 2024, Ghanaian rapper Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, can finally recline and reflect on the year with a smile. From releasing his highly successful musical project & More Bullet& to touring several states in North America, Gambo exceeded expectations, firmly establishing 2024 as his year of musical triumphs and cultural diplomacy. He capped the year with a series of remarkable achievements worth applauding.

The biggest highlight of these was the release of More &Bullet an ode to Hip-Hop. The exciting extended play featured an impressive lineup of collaborations, including some of Ghana’s hottest acts, E.L. and Kofi Jamar, each gracing the mic on &Enjoyment&and &Conversation,&respectively. The much-anticipated remix of &Drip,& featuring veteran American rapper Jim Jones and Ghana’s Edem, was another standout track.

You can watch the official video for ‘Drip’ here:

Promoting Ghanaian Culture Gambo’s musical releases of 2024 went beyond mere hit-making and entertainment; they aimed to promote Ghanaian culture internationally. As a believer in music’s ability to shape the country& tourism industry, the rapper crafted each track to be a musical export. Now embracing his self-assigned role as the brand ambassador of Ghana to the World, Gambo is more than committed to using his music journey to celebrate and share Ghanaian culture with audiences worldwide.

North America Tours

In addition to his musical milestones, Gambo also toured several states in North America in 2024, performing alongside Nigerian Afrobeats singer Young Jonn. This grand tour took them to some of the region’s historic cities, including Montreal,

Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Providence, Chicago, and Oakland.

High-profile Meetings

One of the most notable moments from Gambo's year was meeting with legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg. Interestingly, this was not his first meeting with a rap icon; he had previously met American rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri. The meeting with Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, was a fruitful networking session–a significant step in cultural diplomacy, likely to result in

some exceptional collaborations.