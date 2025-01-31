Maddy Maznaz teases fans with upcoming gospel track

Renowned for her powerful vocals and soul-stirring melodies, Maddy Maznaz is set to bless her fans with a brand-new gospel track. The singer, known for blending contemporary sounds with deep spiritual messages, took to social media to tease the upcoming release, sparking excitement among her followers.

The title of her yet to be released gospel song is “Bread of life”.

In a cryptic post, Maddy shared a short clip featuring an uplifting melody, accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

Today marking the first Sunday in February, and my first Sunday as a new creation to uphold my creator and lover forever! I can’t wait to drop this gospel anthem to the masses to dance and celebrate the goodness of the lord! Happy Sunday, Happy New month.

She took her inspiration from the book of Isaiah 43:18-19 which reads: God says,

Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past!