Mr Drew announces “Lova Boy Era” EP; unveils artwork

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew has announced his upcoming EP – “Lova Boy Era”, alongside the cover art of the project.

Pre-save “Lova Boy Era” EP here: https://onerpm.link/lovaboyera

The EP which has been in the works since 2024, sees the light of day on 12th February, 2025. This follows months of teasing, geared towards the release of the project.