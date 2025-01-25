Pulse logo
Mr Drew announces “Lova Boy Era” EP; unveils artwork

25 January 2025 at 16:44
Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew has announced his upcoming EP – “Lova Boy Era”, alongside the cover art of the project.

    Pre-save “Lova Boy Era” EP here: https://onerpm.link/lovaboyera

    The EP which has been in the works since 2024, sees the light of day on 12th February, 2025. This follows months of teasing, geared towards the release of the project.

    In a post on social media Mr Drew revealed the artwork alongside the release date. “My Debut Ep , LOVA BOY ERA 12th FEBRUARY 2025. ANTICIPATE . Big thanks to everyone who worked on this project  Cover art by @_byhashim Cc @biglalaent, Pre-save LINK IN BIO 

