Aflao Momo Vendor Murder: Additional suspect arrested with weapons and ammunition

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested another suspect in connection with the robbery and murder of mobile money vendor Christopher Ahordor, which occurred on 28th April 2025 in Aflao.

In a statement signed by DSP Felix Danku, police confirmed the arrest of 65-year-old Happy Sewordor, believed to be the father of an earlier suspect, Michael Sewornu, who is currently in prison custody over the same case.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, police recovered a cache of weapons and contraband items.

The statement noted:

The police retrieved four single-barrel cap guns, one locally manufactured pistol, fourteen AAA and one BB empty cartridges, a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and some illicit drugs suspected to be Tramadol.

Investigators believe the items were collected from a property in Aflao allegedly belonging to his son, Michael Sewornu.

Happy Sewordor was arraigned before court on Wednesday, 21st May 2025, and has been remanded into prison custody. He is expected to reappear on 16th June 2025.

Meanwhile, on 12th May, the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the CID Headquarters in Accra arrested three additional suspects linked to the case: Hadi Sulley (22), Ewe Abraham, also known as Wale (25), and Eric Dordzinu (25).

The trio was transferred to the Volta Regional Police Command on 14th May and arraigned on 19th May. They too have been remanded and will reappear in court on 16th June.

Earlier, suspects Korku Agboada, Utsuku Onyeso, and Michael Sewornu were also remanded after being arraigned on 14th May.

The case has been adjourned to 16th June. Another suspect, Atsu Agbagla, has been granted police enquiry bail and is assisting with ongoing investigations.