Breaking: Court orders Anas to testify without mask in Nyantakyi Case

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been ordered by the Court of Appeal to testify in open court without his trademark mask in the ongoing case involving former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In a unanimous ruling on Thursday, 30th January, the three-member panel—comprising Justices Ackaah Boafo, Anthony Oppong, and Aboagye Tandoh—ruled that Anas could not testify while wearing his usual facial disguise.

In his ruling, Justice Ackaah Boafo emphasised that Nyantakyi’s constitutional right to a fair trial superseded the witness protection principles invoked by the state for Anas.

The court further criticised the High Court’s decision to reconsider the state’s request for Anas to testify in disguise.

Excerpts of the ruling stated:

"The doctrine of stare decisis binds lower courts to the decisions of higher courts, and as such, the High Court erred in revisiting an issue already settled by the Supreme Court."

This development follows a request from Nyantakyi, who demanded that Anas disclose his true identity, citing concerns over the journalist’s credibility in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Nyantakyi faces serious charges of fraud and corruption following Anas' high-profile "#Number 12" exposé, which uncovered widespread corruption within Ghanaian football. The exposé, aired in 2018, captured Nyantakyi on camera accepting bribes and engaging in corrupt activities.

As a result, Nyantakyi resigned as GFA president and was banned for life by FIFA from all football-related activities.

This ruling means that Anas, renowned for his undercover investigative work, must appear in court without his trademark hood when testifying.