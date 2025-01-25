I doubt we’ll have Deputy Regional ministers – Kwakye Ofosu

Spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama and Minister-designate for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has stated that there will likely be no Deputy Regional Ministers in the Mahama administration.
Speaking on The Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, January 25, Kwakye Ofosu explained that President Mahama plans to operate a lean but efficient government with only 60 ministers. He contrasted this with the first Akufo-Addo administration, which had 120 ministers, emphasizing that Mahama’s smaller government would deliver better results.
I doubt we’ll have Deputy Regional Ministers,’ he said. ‘Ghanaians have accepted that we will have the leanest and most efficient government. These are some of the ways the president can save money and get the job done and by and large Ghanaians have accepted this.
Kwakye Ofosu further criticized the previous government, stating that despite its large size, it delivered poor outcomes—a mistake he believes Mahama will avoid. Meanwhile, President Mahama has expressed confidence in his appointees, assuring the public of their efficiency in delivering results in their respective roles.