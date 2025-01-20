Avance Media announces 2024 100 Most Influential African Women

Avance Media, Africa’s leading PR and rating firm, has announced the 6th edition of its highly anticipated 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential African Women. This annual publication celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields and inspiring transformational change in their communities and across the continent.

Representing 32 African countries, the 2024 list highlights the diversity and impact of African women leaders, with Nigeria leading with 22 honorees, followed by Kenya with 12, South Africa with 7, and Rwanda with 5. The honorees span an array of sectors, including business, diplomacy, governance, entertainment, media, sports, philanthropy, and more.

The list also features two female presidents, six female vice presidents, one Prime Minister, one Deputy United Nations Secretary-General, and one Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. These achievements mark a historic milestone for women in leadership across the continent and in global governance, showcasing Africa as a rising force for gender equity and empowerment.

Among the top honorees are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania, Angélique Kidjo, the Grammy-winning artist and activist, Fariba Nabourema Togolese activist and Bitcoin advocate, and Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation.

Prince Akpah, the Founder of Avance Media, emphasised that the publication aims to promote gender equality and recognise women’s contributions to Africa’s progress. By amplifying the stories of these influential women, we seek to inspire policy shifts, organizational reforms, and grassroots efforts to empower women and girls.

Selection for the 2024 list was based on criteria such as excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, a commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo, and exemplifying the qualities of an accomplished African woman.

The comprehensive profiles of the 2024 100 Most Influential African Women can be accessed at 100women.avancemedia.org.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2024 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order

Adefunke Adeyemi || Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission

Agatha Elumelu-Obiekwugo (Dr.) || CEO, Adassa Energy

Aguil Deng || Head of Corporate Philanthropy Africa, Bloomberg

Ahunna Eziakonwa (H.E.) || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP

Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union

Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

Angélique Kidjo || Musician

Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha || Actress

Anita Erskine || Executive Director, Erskine Global Communications

Barbra Banda || Footballer

Bimbo Ademoye || Actress

Bineta Diop (H.E) || Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security, African Union

Bintou Keita (H.E) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the DRC, UN

Bogolo Kenewendo || Minister of Minerals and Energy, Botswana

Boitumelo Mosako || CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa

Carol Abade || Group CEO, EXP

Caroline Wanga || CEO, Essence

Chidimma Adetshina || Miss Universe Africa and Oceania

Chido Cleopatra Mpemba (H.E.) || Youth Envoy, African Union

Clare Akamanzi || CEO, NBA Africa

Coumba Dieng Sow (H.E) || Resident Coordinator in Togo, United Nations

Cristina Isabel Lopes da Silva M. Duarte || Special Adviser on Africa, United Nations

Damilola Ogunbiyi || Co-Chair, UN-Energy

Degan Ali || Executive

Director, Adeso

Delphine Traoré Maidou || CEO, Allianz Africa

Denise Epote || Director, TV5 Monde

Diane Karusisi (Dr.) || CEO, Bank of Kigali

Edith Kimani || Journalist, DW TV

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (H.E) || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP

Elizabeth Tchoungui || Executive Vice President of Group CSR, Orange

Elizabeth Wathuti || Founder, Green Generation Initiative

Enase Okonedo (Prof) ||

Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University

Esperança da Costa (H.E.) || Vice President, Angola

Faith Odhiambo || President, Law Society of Kenya

Farida Nabourema || Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Community

Françoise Moudouthe || CEO,

African Women's Development Fund

Funke Akindele || Actress

Graça Machel || Founder, Graça Machel Trust

Hodan Addou || Regional Director, UN Women East & Southern Africa

Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr.) || Regional Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Jane Kimemia || CEO, Optiva Capital Partners

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Ghana

Jennifer Zabasajja || Correspondent, Bloomberg Africa

Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Uganda

Judith Tuluka Suminwa || Prime Minister, DRC

Julia Sebutinde || Vice President, International Court of Justice

Julie Gichuru (Dr.) ||

Founder, Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute (ALADI)

Kanayo Awani ||

Executive Vice President, Afreximbank

Kehinde Bankole || Actress

Lydia Zigomo || Regional Director, UNFPA East and Southern Africa.

Mariam Chabi Talata (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Benin

Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre (H.E.) || CEO, African Peer Review Mechanism

Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade || Senior Vice President , AfDB

Maryam Bukar Hassan || Poet

Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi ||

President, African Center for Economic Transformation

Monique Nsanzabaganwa (H.E. Dr.) || Deputy Chairperson, African Union

Mosun Layode || Executive Director, African Philanthropy Forum

Mutale Nalumango (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Zambia

Nadia Fettah Alaoui || Minister of Economy and Finance, Morocco

Nardos Bekele-Thomas || CEO, AUDA- NEPAD

Nathalie Kouassi Akon || Director of Gender and Economic Inclusion, IFC

Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (H.E. Dr) || President-elect , Namibia

Nezha Hayat || CEO, Moroccan Capital Market Authority

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) ||

Director General, World Trade Organisation

Nima Elbagir || Chief International Investigative Correspondent, CNN

Nkiru Balonwu (Dr.) || CEO, Africa Soft Power

Nomalanga Shozi || OAP

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda || Deputy Executive Director, UN Women

Olori Atuwatse III || Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom

Oulie Keita (Dr.) || Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa || CEO, Naspers South Africa.

Rachel Wanyoike || Managing Director, Solidaridad East and Central Africa

Rasha Kelej (Senator Dr.) || CEO, Merck Foundation

Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (H.E.) || Vice President, South Sudan

Rita Babihuga-Nsanze || Chief Economist , Africa Finance Corporation

Rosemary Nduhiu || Executive Director, Country Programs, Mastercard Foundation

Ruth Kadiri || Actress

Sahar Albazar || Member of Parliament, Egypt

Samia Suluhu Hassan (H.E.) || President, United Republic of Tanzania

Samira Daoud || Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Amnesty International

Sanda Ojiambo || Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact

Soraia Ramos || Musician

Stephanie Busari || Senior Editor, Africa, CNN

Taaka Awori || CEO, Busara Africa

Tems || Musician

Tobi Ayeni || Content Creator

Tsedale Lemma || Journalist/Founder, Addis Standard

Tsega Gebreyes || Founding Director, Satya Capital Limited

Tshepidi Moremong || Chief Operating Officer, Africa50

Tshepiso Malatjie || Chief People Officer, MultiChoice Group

Tyla || Musician

Valentine Rugwabiza (H.E.) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of Mission, United Nations

Vanessa Moungar || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, LVMH

Vera Songwe (Dr.) || Founder and Chair, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility

Veronica Mueni Nduva (H.E.) || Secretary General, East African Community (EAC)

Vivienne Yeda Apopo || Director General, East African Development Bank (EADB)

Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS

Wiyaala || Musician

Yvonne Makolo || CEO, RwandAir