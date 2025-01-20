Avance Media announces 2024 100 Most Influential African Women

Avance Media, Africa’s leading PR and rating firm, has announced the 6th edition of its highly anticipated 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential African Women. This annual publication celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields and inspiring transformational change in their communities and across the continent.
Representing 32 African countries, the 2024 list highlights the diversity and impact of African women leaders, with Nigeria leading with 22 honorees, followed by Kenya with 12, South Africa with 7, and Rwanda with 5. The honorees span an array of sectors, including business, diplomacy, governance, entertainment, media, sports, philanthropy, and more.
The list also features two female presidents, six female vice presidents, one Prime Minister, one Deputy United Nations Secretary-General, and one Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. These achievements mark a historic milestone for women in leadership across the continent and in global governance, showcasing Africa as a rising force for gender equity and empowerment.
Among the top honorees are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania, Angélique Kidjo, the Grammy-winning artist and activist, Fariba Nabourema Togolese activist and Bitcoin advocate, and Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation.
Prince Akpah, the Founder of Avance Media, emphasised that the publication aims to promote gender equality and recognise women’s contributions to Africa’s progress. By amplifying the stories of these influential women, we seek to inspire policy shifts, organizational reforms, and grassroots efforts to empower women and girls.
Selection for the 2024 list was based on criteria such as excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, a commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo, and exemplifying the qualities of an accomplished African woman.
The comprehensive profiles of the 2024 100 Most Influential African Women can be accessed at 100women.avancemedia.org.
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2024 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order
Adefunke Adeyemi || Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission
Agatha Elumelu-Obiekwugo (Dr.) || CEO, Adassa Energy
Aguil Deng || Head of Corporate Philanthropy Africa, Bloomberg
Ahunna Eziakonwa (H.E.) || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP
Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union
Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations
Angélique Kidjo || Musician
Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha || Actress
Anita Erskine || Executive Director, Erskine Global Communications
Barbra Banda || Footballer
Bimbo Ademoye || Actress
Bineta Diop (H.E) || Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security, African Union
Bintou Keita (H.E) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the DRC, UN
Bogolo Kenewendo || Minister of Minerals and Energy, Botswana
Boitumelo Mosako || CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa
Carol Abade || Group CEO, EXP
Caroline Wanga || CEO, Essence
Chidimma Adetshina || Miss Universe Africa and Oceania
Chido Cleopatra Mpemba (H.E.) || Youth Envoy, African Union
Clare Akamanzi || CEO, NBA Africa
Coumba Dieng Sow (H.E) || Resident Coordinator in Togo, United Nations
Cristina Isabel Lopes da Silva M. Duarte || Special Adviser on Africa, United Nations
Damilola Ogunbiyi || Co-Chair, UN-Energy
Degan Ali || Executive
Director, Adeso
Delphine Traoré Maidou || CEO, Allianz Africa
Denise Epote || Director, TV5 Monde
Diane Karusisi (Dr.) || CEO, Bank of Kigali
Edith Kimani || Journalist, DW TV
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (H.E) || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP
Elizabeth Tchoungui || Executive Vice President of Group CSR, Orange
Elizabeth Wathuti || Founder, Green Generation Initiative
Enase Okonedo (Prof) ||
Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University
Esperança da Costa (H.E.) || Vice President, Angola
Faith Odhiambo || President, Law Society of Kenya
Farida Nabourema || Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Community
Françoise Moudouthe || CEO,
African Women's Development Fund
Funke Akindele || Actress
Graça Machel || Founder, Graça Machel Trust
Hodan Addou || Regional Director, UN Women East & Southern Africa
Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr.) || Regional Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
Jane Kimemia || CEO, Optiva Capital Partners
Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Ghana
Jennifer Zabasajja || Correspondent, Bloomberg Africa
Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Uganda
Judith Tuluka Suminwa || Prime Minister, DRC
Julia Sebutinde || Vice President, International Court of Justice
Julie Gichuru (Dr.) ||
Founder, Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute (ALADI)
Kanayo Awani ||
Executive Vice President, Afreximbank
Kehinde Bankole || Actress
Lydia Zigomo || Regional Director, UNFPA East and Southern Africa.
Mariam Chabi Talata (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Benin
Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre (H.E.) || CEO, African Peer Review Mechanism
Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade || Senior Vice President , AfDB
Maryam Bukar Hassan || Poet
Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi ||
President, African Center for Economic Transformation
Monique Nsanzabaganwa (H.E. Dr.) || Deputy Chairperson, African Union
Mosun Layode || Executive Director, African Philanthropy Forum
Mutale Nalumango (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Zambia
Nadia Fettah Alaoui || Minister of Economy and Finance, Morocco
Nardos Bekele-Thomas || CEO, AUDA- NEPAD
Nathalie Kouassi Akon || Director of Gender and Economic Inclusion, IFC
Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (H.E. Dr) || President-elect , Namibia
Nezha Hayat || CEO, Moroccan Capital Market Authority
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) ||
Director General, World Trade Organisation
Nima Elbagir || Chief International Investigative Correspondent, CNN
Nkiru Balonwu (Dr.) || CEO, Africa Soft Power
Nomalanga Shozi || OAP
Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda || Deputy Executive Director, UN Women
Olori Atuwatse III || Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom
Oulie Keita (Dr.) || Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa || CEO, Naspers South Africa.
Rachel Wanyoike || Managing Director, Solidaridad East and Central Africa
Rasha Kelej (Senator Dr.) || CEO, Merck Foundation
Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (H.E.) || Vice President, South Sudan
Rita Babihuga-Nsanze || Chief Economist , Africa Finance Corporation
Rosemary Nduhiu || Executive Director, Country Programs, Mastercard Foundation
Ruth Kadiri || Actress
Sahar Albazar || Member of Parliament, Egypt
Samia Suluhu Hassan (H.E.) || President, United Republic of Tanzania
Samira Daoud || Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Amnesty International
Sanda Ojiambo || Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact
Soraia Ramos || Musician
Stephanie Busari || Senior Editor, Africa, CNN
Taaka Awori || CEO, Busara Africa
Tems || Musician
Tobi Ayeni || Content Creator
Tsedale Lemma || Journalist/Founder, Addis Standard
Tsega Gebreyes || Founding Director, Satya Capital Limited
Tshepidi Moremong || Chief Operating Officer, Africa50
Tshepiso Malatjie || Chief People Officer, MultiChoice Group
Tyla || Musician
Valentine Rugwabiza (H.E.) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of Mission, United Nations
Vanessa Moungar || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, LVMH
Vera Songwe (Dr.) || Founder and Chair, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility
Veronica Mueni Nduva (H.E.) || Secretary General, East African Community (EAC)
Vivienne Yeda Apopo || Director General, East African Development Bank (EADB)
Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
Wiyaala || Musician
Yvonne Makolo || CEO, RwandAir
Zainab Hawa Bangura (H.E.) || Director General, United Nations Office at Nairobi