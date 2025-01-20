Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Avance Media announces 2024 100 Most Influential African Women

20 January 2025 at 16:49
Avance Media, Africa’s leading PR and rating firm, has announced the 6th edition of its highly anticipated 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential African Women.

    Avance Media, Africa’s leading PR and rating firm, has announced the 6th edition of its highly anticipated 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential African Women. This annual publication celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields and inspiring transformational change in their communities and across the continent.

    Representing 32 African countries, the 2024 list highlights the diversity and impact of African women leaders, with Nigeria leading with 22 honorees, followed by Kenya with 12, South Africa with 7, and Rwanda with 5. The honorees span an array of sectors, including business, diplomacy, governance, entertainment, media, sports, philanthropy, and more.

    The list also features two female presidents, six female vice presidents, one Prime Minister, one Deputy United Nations Secretary-General, and one Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. These achievements mark a historic milestone for women in leadership across the continent and in global governance, showcasing Africa as a rising force for gender equity and empowerment.

    Among the top honorees are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania, Angélique Kidjo, the Grammy-winning artist and activist, Fariba Nabourema Togolese activist and Bitcoin advocate, and Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation.

    Prince Akpah, the Founder of Avance Media, emphasised that the publication aims to promote gender equality and recognise women’s contributions to Africa’s progress. By amplifying the stories of these influential women, we seek to inspire policy shifts, organizational reforms, and grassroots efforts to empower women and girls.

    Selection for the 2024 list was based on criteria such as excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, a commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo, and exemplifying the qualities of an accomplished African woman.

    The comprehensive profiles of the 2024 100 Most Influential African Women can be accessed at 100women.avancemedia.org.

    Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2024 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order

    Adefunke Adeyemi || Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission

    Agatha Elumelu-Obiekwugo (Dr.) || CEO, Adassa Energy

    Aguil Deng || Head of Corporate Philanthropy Africa, Bloomberg

    Ahunna Eziakonwa (H.E.) || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP

    Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union

    Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

    Angélique Kidjo || Musician

    Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha || Actress

    Anita Erskine || Executive Director, Erskine Global Communications

    Barbra Banda  || Footballer

    Bimbo Ademoye || Actress

    Bineta Diop (H.E) || Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security, African Union

    Bintou Keita (H.E) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the DRC, UN

    Bogolo Kenewendo || Minister of Minerals and Energy, Botswana

    Boitumelo Mosako || CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa

    Carol Abade || Group CEO, EXP

    Caroline Wanga || CEO, Essence

    Chidimma Adetshina || Miss Universe Africa and Oceania

    Chido Cleopatra Mpemba (H.E.) || Youth Envoy, African Union

    Clare Akamanzi || CEO, NBA Africa

    Coumba Dieng Sow (H.E) || Resident Coordinator in Togo, United Nations

    Cristina Isabel Lopes da Silva M. Duarte || Special Adviser on Africa, United Nations

    Damilola Ogunbiyi || Co-Chair, UN-Energy

    Degan Ali  || Executive

    Director, Adeso

    Delphine Traoré Maidou || CEO, Allianz Africa

    Denise Epote || Director, TV5 Monde

    Diane Karusisi (Dr.) || CEO, Bank of Kigali

    Edith Kimani || Journalist, DW TV

    Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (H.E) || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP

    Elizabeth Tchoungui || Executive Vice President of Group CSR, Orange

    Elizabeth Wathuti || Founder, Green Generation Initiative

    Enase Okonedo (Prof) ||

    Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University

    Esperança da Costa (H.E.) || Vice President, Angola

    Faith Odhiambo || President, Law Society of Kenya

    Farida Nabourema || Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Community

    Françoise Moudouthe  || CEO,

    African Women's Development Fund

    Funke Akindele || Actress

    Graça Machel || Founder, Graça Machel Trust

    Hodan Addou || Regional Director, UN Women East & Southern Africa

    Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr.) || Regional Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

    Jane Kimemia || CEO, Optiva Capital Partners

    Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Ghana

    Jennifer Zabasajja || Correspondent, Bloomberg Africa

    Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Uganda

    Judith Tuluka Suminwa || Prime Minister, DRC

    Julia Sebutinde || Vice President, International Court of Justice

    Julie Gichuru (Dr.)  ||

    Founder, Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute (ALADI)

    Kanayo Awani            ||

    Executive Vice President, Afreximbank

    Kehinde Bankole || Actress

    Lydia Zigomo || Regional Director, UNFPA East and Southern Africa.

    Mariam Chabi Talata (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Benin

    Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre (H.E.) || CEO, African Peer Review Mechanism

    Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade || Senior Vice President , AfDB

    Maryam Bukar Hassan || Poet

    Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi  ||

    President, African Center for Economic Transformation

    Monique Nsanzabaganwa (H.E. Dr.) || Deputy Chairperson, African Union

    Mosun Layode || Executive Director, African Philanthropy Forum

    Mutale Nalumango (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Zambia

    Nadia Fettah Alaoui || Minister of Economy and Finance, Morocco

    Nardos Bekele-Thomas || CEO, AUDA- NEPAD

    Nathalie Kouassi Akon || Director of Gender and Economic Inclusion, IFC

    Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (H.E. Dr) || President-elect    , Namibia

    Nezha Hayat || CEO, Moroccan Capital Market Authority

    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.)  ||

    Director General, World Trade Organisation

    Nima Elbagir || Chief International Investigative Correspondent, CNN

    Nkiru Balonwu (Dr.) || CEO, Africa Soft Power

    Nomalanga Shozi || OAP

    Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda || Deputy Executive Director, UN Women

    Olori Atuwatse III || Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom

    Oulie Keita (Dr.) || Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa

    Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa || CEO, Naspers South Africa.

    Rachel Wanyoike || Managing Director, Solidaridad East and Central Africa

    Rasha Kelej (Senator Dr.) || CEO, Merck Foundation

    Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (H.E.) || Vice President, South Sudan

    Rita Babihuga-Nsanze || Chief Economist , Africa Finance Corporation

    Rosemary Nduhiu || Executive Director, Country Programs, Mastercard Foundation

    Ruth Kadiri || Actress

    Sahar Albazar || Member of Parliament, Egypt

    Samia Suluhu Hassan (H.E.) || President, United Republic of Tanzania

    Samira Daoud || Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Amnesty International

    Sanda Ojiambo || Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact

    Soraia Ramos  || Musician

    Stephanie Busari || Senior Editor, Africa, CNN

    Taaka Awori || CEO, Busara Africa

    Tems || Musician

    Tobi Ayeni || Content Creator

    Tsedale Lemma || Journalist/Founder, Addis Standard

    Tsega Gebreyes || Founding Director, Satya Capital Limited

    Tshepidi Moremong || Chief Operating Officer, Africa50

    Tshepiso Malatjie || Chief People Officer, MultiChoice Group

    Tyla || Musician

    Valentine Rugwabiza (H.E.) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of Mission, United Nations

    Vanessa Moungar || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, LVMH

    Vera Songwe (Dr.) || Founder and Chair, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility

    Veronica Mueni Nduva (H.E.) || Secretary General, East African Community (EAC)

    Vivienne Yeda Apopo || Director General, East African Development Bank (EADB)

    Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS

    Wiyaala || Musician

    Yvonne Makolo || CEO, RwandAir

    Zainab Hawa Bangura (H.E.) || Director General, United Nations Office at Nairobi

    Local

    Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

      Next Article