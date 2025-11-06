See the full list of NSMQ winners from 1994 to 2025

This programme has been popular for unearthing local young scholarly talent since 1994.
NSMQ is a national quiz competition between Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country and a key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.
Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so-and-so school to win the trophy.
The 2025 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) delivered yet another unforgettable showdown, culminating in Mfantsipim School – popularly known as BOTWE – successfully defending their national title.
PRESEC-Legon and Mfantsipim is the only school to have won the title two consecutive times with PRESEC-Legon wining the highest number of eight trophies .
On the list of top winners, Presec Legon has won 8 followed by Prempeh with 5 and Persco with 3.
The latest edition 2025, the defending champions began strongly, leading with 20 points in the first round, while Augusco and OWASS trailed closely with 17 points each.The speed round saw Augusco fight back with sharp teamwork, finishing the second round ahead with 27 points, as Mfantsipim followed with 24 points, and Opoku Ware stayed on 17 points.However, the momentum soon swung back to Botwe. In the Problem of the Day, they powered through with accuracy and composure, scoring 30 points just ahead of Augusco’s 29, while OWASS struggled with 19 points.By round four, the atmosphere was electric. Mfantsipim widened their lead with a commanding 46 points, keeping Augusco at 42 points and OWASS at 29 points.
1994 – Prempeh College
1995 – PRESEC-Legon
1996 – Prempeh College
1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
1998 – Achimota School
1999 – Mfantsipim School
2000 – St Peter's Senior High School
2001 – Pope John Senior High School
2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2003 – PRESEC-Legon
2004 – Achimota School
2005 – St Peter's Senior High School
2006 – PRESEC-Legon
2007 – St Augustine's College
2008 – PRESEC-Legon
2009 – PRESEC-Legon
2010 no competition was held
2011 no competition was held
2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School
2013 – St Thomas Aquinas
2014 – Mfantsipim School
2015 – Prempeh College
2016 – Adisadel College
2017 – Prempeh College
2018 – St Peter's Senior High School
2019 - St. Augustine's College
2020 - PRESEC-Legon
2021 - Prempeh College
2022 - PRESEC–Legon
2023 - PRESEC–Legon
2024- Mfantsipim
2025 - Mfantsipim