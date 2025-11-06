See the full list of NSMQ winners from 1994 to 2025

This programme has been popular for unearthing local young scholarly talent since 1994.

NSMQ is a national quiz competition between Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country and a key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so-and-so school to win the trophy.

The 2025 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) delivered yet another unforgettable showdown, culminating in Mfantsipim School – popularly known as BOTWE – successfully defending their national title.

PRESEC-Legon and Mfantsipim is the only school to have won the title two consecutive times with PRESEC-Legon wining the highest number of eight trophies .

NSMQ trophy

On the list of top winners, Presec Legon has won 8 followed by Prempeh with 5 and Persco with 3.

The latest edition 2025, the defending champions began strongly, leading with 20 points in the first round, while Augusco and OWASS trailed closely with 17 points each.The speed round saw Augusco fight back with sharp teamwork, finishing the second round ahead with 27 points, as Mfantsipim followed with 24 points, and Opoku Ware stayed on 17 points.However, the momentum soon swung back to Botwe. In the Problem of the Day, they powered through with accuracy and composure, scoring 30 points just ahead of Augusco’s 29, while OWASS struggled with 19 points.By round four, the atmosphere was electric. Mfantsipim widened their lead with a commanding 46 points, keeping Augusco at 42 points and OWASS at 29 points.

Pulse.com.gh lists all the winners of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2023.

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC-Legon

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter's Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC-Legon

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter's Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC-Legon

2007 – St Augustine's College

2008 – PRESEC-Legon

2009 – PRESEC-Legon

2010 no competition was held

2011 no competition was held

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter's Senior High School

2019 - St. Augustine's College

2020 - PRESEC-Legon

2021 - Prempeh College

2022 - PRESEC–Legon

2023 - PRESEC–Legon

2024- Mfantsipim

