President Mahama inaugurates taskforce to deliver on 120-Day social contract

11 February 2025 at 14:45
President John Mahama
  • Maxwell Nyagamago

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated a taskforce as part of efforts to fulfil the key proposals outlined in his 120-day Social Contract.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, President Mahama unveiled an ambitious plan to implement 26 key reforms and initiatives within his first 120 days in office.

Among the major promises were the organisation of a National Economic Forum, the implementation of the ‘No Fee Stress’ policy, and the scrapping of the betting tax, e-levy, and other nuisance taxes.

The 19-member taskforce, chaired by Senior Presidential Advisor, Dr Valerie Sawyerr, includes cabinet ministers and key officials from the Office of the President.

During the inaugural meeting, President Mahama urged the taskforce to work collaboratively to meet the set targets:

For instance, the removal of some taxes and the rationalisation of taxes can only be done through the budget because you need to introduce revenue measures and present those tax instruments before Parliament. So all of you must focus on your sectors and work hard to achieve the targets we have set in the 120-day plan.

He further emphasised the importance of teamwork:

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs is leading this effort. You must work closely with her to ensure that we remain faithful to the mandate given to us by the people of Ghana.

In response, Dr Sawyerr reaffirmed the team’s commitment, promising that they would deliver on their mandate and not fail the President and the people of Ghana.

Full List of the 120-Day Social Contract Taskforce

  1. Chairperson: Dr Valerie Sawyerr – Senior Presidential Advisor

  2. Hon. Ato Forson – Minister for Finance

  3. Hon. John Jinapor – Minister for Energy

  4. Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare – Minister for Trade, Agribusiness & Industry

  5. Hon. Dominic Ayine – Attorney General

  6. Hon. Haruna Iddrisu – Minister for Education

  7. Hon. Dzifa Gomashie – Minister for Tourism

  8. Hon. George Opare Addo – Minister for Youth Development

  9. Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey – Minister-Designate for Gender

  10. Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh – Minister for Health

  11. Hon. Rashid Pelpuo – Minister for Employment

  12. Hon. Kofi Armah Buah – Minister for Lands & Mineral Resources

  13. Hon. Sam George – Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation

  14. Hon. Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment

  15. Mr Goosie Tanoh – Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy

  16. Mr Prosper Bani – National Security Adviser

  17. Kofi Boakye – Director of Operations

  18. Francis Dodoo – Presidential Adviser

  19. Joyce Bawah Mogtari – Presidential Adviser & Special Aide to the President

