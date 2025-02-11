President Mahama inaugurates taskforce to deliver on 120-Day social contract

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated a taskforce as part of efforts to fulfil the key proposals outlined in his 120-day Social Contract.
Ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, President Mahama unveiled an ambitious plan to implement 26 key reforms and initiatives within his first 120 days in office.
Among the major promises were the organisation of a National Economic Forum, the implementation of the ‘No Fee Stress’ policy, and the scrapping of the betting tax, e-levy, and other nuisance taxes.
The 19-member taskforce, chaired by Senior Presidential Advisor, Dr Valerie Sawyerr, includes cabinet ministers and key officials from the Office of the President.
During the inaugural meeting, President Mahama urged the taskforce to work collaboratively to meet the set targets:
For instance, the removal of some taxes and the rationalisation of taxes can only be done through the budget because you need to introduce revenue measures and present those tax instruments before Parliament. So all of you must focus on your sectors and work hard to achieve the targets we have set in the 120-day plan.
He further emphasised the importance of teamwork:
The Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs is leading this effort. You must work closely with her to ensure that we remain faithful to the mandate given to us by the people of Ghana.
In response, Dr Sawyerr reaffirmed the team’s commitment, promising that they would deliver on their mandate and not fail the President and the people of Ghana.
Full List of the 120-Day Social Contract Taskforce
Chairperson: Dr Valerie Sawyerr – Senior Presidential Advisor
Hon. Ato Forson – Minister for Finance
Hon. John Jinapor – Minister for Energy
Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare – Minister for Trade, Agribusiness & Industry
Hon. Dominic Ayine – Attorney General
Hon. Haruna Iddrisu – Minister for Education
Hon. Dzifa Gomashie – Minister for Tourism
Hon. George Opare Addo – Minister for Youth Development
Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey – Minister-Designate for Gender
Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh – Minister for Health
Hon. Rashid Pelpuo – Minister for Employment
Hon. Kofi Armah Buah – Minister for Lands & Mineral Resources
Hon. Sam George – Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation
Hon. Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment
Mr Goosie Tanoh – Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy
Mr Prosper Bani – National Security Adviser
Kofi Boakye – Director of Operations
Francis Dodoo – Presidential Adviser
Joyce Bawah Mogtari – Presidential Adviser & Special Aide to the President