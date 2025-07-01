PNP drags Pres. Mahama to Otumfuo over ‘unlawful’ suspension of CJ Torkonoo

The People’s National Party (PNP) has petitioned Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over what it describes as the “unlawful” suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo.

According to the PNP, the decision to suspend the Chief Justice, as well as the ongoing investigation into her removal, is politically motivated and rooted in personal vendetta.

In a petition submitted to the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, 1st July, the Chairperson of the party, Janet Nabla, accused President John Mahama of unfairly targeting the suspended Chief Justice despite the absence of credible evidence or wrongdoing.

An excerpt from the petition reads:

Shockingly, he appointed a known rival and critic of Justice Torkonoo — someone who has long eyed her position — to chair the very committee investigating her. This act alone undermines every principle of natural justice and fairness.

The petition further raised concerns over alleged human rights violations:

ALSO READ: President Mahama urges Ghanaians to reject tribalism and religious extremism

This is not simply about Justice Torkonoo. It is an attack on every Ghanaian woman, and on the rule of law. What has become of our democracy if service, competence, and integrity are punished this way?

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

The PNP is therefore calling on the Asantehene to urgently intervene by summoning President Mahama and demanding an immediate reversal of the suspension.

The party has also appealed to Otumfuo to convene a traditional mediation or establish an independent inquiry into the process used to suspend and investigate the Chief Justice.

Additionally, the PNP is urging the Asantehene to publicly defend the dignity and role of women in public service — particularly one as accomplished as Her Ladyship Justice Torkonoo.

The petition added:

A president elected by only six million people out of a population of 35 million cannot act as if Ghana has been sold to him. Ghanaians will die for their chiefs before they die for a politician — and this is because chiefs have always stood for fairness and the people.