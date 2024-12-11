Check full list of Akufo-Addo and John Mahama’s 2024 Transition Team

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a team to oversee the transition of power from his outgoing government to the incoming John Mahama administration. This is in accordance with Section 1 (1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) (the "Act").

The team includes the Attorney General, Finance Minister, National Security, and Interior Ministers, among others.

In a statement dated Tuesday, 10 December, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, noted that the team will ensure a “seamless and efficient transfer of executive authority, as mandated by the Act, to maintain stability and continuity in governance.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a smooth transition process to enhance Ghana’s democracy.

Government’s transition team

Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare - Head of the Presidential Staff appointed under the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463) [Chief of Staff] Godfred Yeboah Dame - The Attorney-General Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu - Minister responsible for Presidential Affairs Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam - Minister responsible for Finance Hon. Henry Quartey - Minister responsible for the Interior Hon. Dominic Nitiwul - Minister responsible for Defence Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey - Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah - Minister responsible for Local Government Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah - Minister responsible for National Security

Additionally, in line with Section 1 (2) of the Act, the Team shall include the following individuals:

The Head of Civil Service - Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh

The Head of the Local Government Service - Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

The Secretary to the Cabinet - Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari

The National Security Coordinator - Mr. Edward Asomani

Joint Transition Team appointed by President-elect, John Mahama

Hon. Julius Debrah - Co-Chairperson Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Member Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey - Member Dr. Callistus Mahama – Member/Secretary to the Transition Team Dr. Valerie Sawyer - Member Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi - Member Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson - Member Hon. Mahama Ayariga - Member Hon. Goosie Tanoh - Member Dr. Edward Omane Boamah - Member

Additionally, the President-elect has nominated Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the Transitional Advisory Council.

The transition team will be officially inaugurated on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, following a meeting between the President and the President-elect, who will serve as Co-Chairpersons of the Team. The President has delegated Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to act as Co-Chairperson of the Team in the absence of the President.