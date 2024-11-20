International Men’s Day Friendly: Pulse Ghana thrash Jumia Ghana by embarrassing scoreline.

Pulse Ghana emerged victorious over Jumia Ghana by a humiliating scoreline in a friendly encounter to celebrate the 2024 International Men’s Day.

What was advertised to be a fierce clash turned into a one-sided affair as the Pulsers thrashed the guys at Jumia 18-8 by the end of the game.

The beating started early, with the Pulsers backed loudly by their gorgeous female co-workers in the stands making their intentions clear early as the goals rained in on Jumia under the floodlights at the East Legon McDan Park.

The Pulse Ghana team clad in blue kits to match the day’s colour theme, dominated their opponents in red by scoring four unanswered goals in the opening 20 minutes.

As the pressure on the Jumia boys grew, and the thrashing continued, they started an allegation to have the rules of the game changed. The referee declined but there was no declining Pulse Ghana’s Percy, the eventual Man of the Match, from scoring goal after goal last night.

He was simply unstoppable as the ladies cheered on, not even his brother on the other side could stop him from finding the back of the net The Jumia boys made a few changes before the halftime whistle to force the game to end 10-3 in the first half.

Bottles went around, some meat here and there, and refreshments were shared during the break.

After recess, Pulse Ghana continued their dominance on the field, a few changes for the blue team yet still the game remained a huge mismatch with Jumia conceding eight more goals and scoring five. The game ended 18-8 in favour of Pulse Ghana.

Speaking to our Sports Reporter on the night, the most valuable player on the night and eight-goal hero, Percy, said it was a great game and revealed the secret behind what makes him a good player.

It was a good game, and with the help of my team, we managed to score Jumia, I’m very happy, I’m very glad to represent Pulse Ghana. We are happy and we are excited.

To be honest I have been playing football for a long time, keeping up fitness and I try to watch videos of the best player I have ever seen, Lionel Messi.

Jumia Ghana are calling for a rematch but will the indomitable Pulse Ghana team grant their request?