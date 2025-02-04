10 footballers with the most expensive cars

Football is a sport that demands immense sacrifice and dedication, but it also rewards its stars with the trappings of luxury, particularly when it comes to the cars they drive off the pitch.

Pulse Sports Ghana not only highlights the best football talents across Europe but also offers a glimpse into the opulent lifestyles of these athletes, with their high-end car collections often taking centre stage.

Sergio Ramos – Porsche 911 Turbo S

Sergio Ramos owns a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a car that combines everyday usability with explosive performance. Priced at approximately £160,000, this vehicle features a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, delivering 640 horsepower and accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds.

Gareth Bale – Lamborghini Aventador

Gareth Bale’s love for speed is evident in his choice of the Lamborghini Aventador S, a supercar priced at around £350,000. With a 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 730 horsepower, the Aventador S can reach a top speed of 217 mph, perfectly blending power and elegance.

Paul Pogba – Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge

Known for his flamboyant style, Paul Pogba’s Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge, valued at around £350,000, reflects his larger-than-life persona. This luxurious car, equipped with a twin-turbo V12 engine and a top speed of 155 mph, is a symbol of bespoke craftsmanship. Interestingly, the car once spent 270 days in a police impound after its Monaco-registered plates were flagged, accruing over £5,500 in charges.

Kevin De Bruyne—McLaren P1

Kevin De Bruyne’s McLaren P1, valued at around £1.15 million, showcases his refined taste. This hybrid hypercar, featuring a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor, produces a combined 903 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It represents a perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and performance.

Karim Benzema – Bugatti Chiron

Karim Benzema’s Bugatti Chiron is one of his most prized possessions, not only because of its €2.4 million price tag but also because it is one of only 500 ever produced. With 1,500 horsepower and a top speed of 420 km/h, Benzema has described it as the fastest car he has ever owned.

Lionel Messi – Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

Lionel Messi’s Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti is a true collector’s item, valued at an astonishing $37 million. This iconic car, powered by a V12 engine, boasts a rich racing heritage, having been driven by Sir Stirling Moss in the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix. It represents not only luxury but also a significant chapter in automotive history.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti Centodieci

