16-year-old footballer sodomised by coach has died; mother demands justice [Video]

Ransford Owusu Ansah, a 16-year-old footballer from Asamanye in the Ashanti Region, has tragically passed away following a prolonged battle for justice after allegedly being sodomised by his football coach, Mr. Ibrahim Anyass, in Amasaman.

The young athlete was rushed to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after the incident, where he fought for his life but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Ransford’s mother, devastated by the loss of her son, has tearfully demanded justice and has placed a Gh¢ 5,000 bounty on the coach, urging authorities to ensure accountability for the heinous crime.

Prior to Randsford's death, Mother recounted

She recounted the harrowing details of her son’s ordeal, revealing that the young boy had endured sexual assault for the past three years while attending a soccer academy in Amasaman.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM, the grieving mother disclosed that she had initially been hesitant to enrol her son in the academy, even turning down an opportunity at the prestigious WAFA Academy due to concerns about his safety.

Her worst fears were realised as her son suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of someone entrusted with his care and development.