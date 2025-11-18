Anthony Joshua to face Jake Paul in stunning December 19 showdown in Miami

In one of the most unexpected matchups modern boxing has seen, former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will step into the ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 19 in Miami, headlining a Netflix blockbuster event titled “Judgement Day”.

The bout—an eight-round, fully sanctioned heavyweight contest—comes after a dramatic scramble behind the scenes. Jake Paul had originally been scheduled to face Gervonta Davis in an exhibition, but the fight was abruptly cancelled following serious domestic abuse allegations made against Davis in a civil suit.

With the card collapsing, Paul’s camp and Netflix launched an urgent search for a replacement.

What they found was beyond anything fans expected.

Initially, high-profile names such as Ryan Garcia, Francis Ngannou, Andre Ward, and Terence Crawford were approached. Garcia’s camp declined due to broadcast restrictions, Ngannou labelled the proposal “disrespectful”, and neither Ward nor Crawford was willing to take the fight on short notice.

With time running out, it was Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, who stunned the boxing world by confirming that AJ was available and willing.

For Joshua, the fight marks his return after a long layoff, having last competed in 2024. For Paul, it represents the biggest and most dangerous moment of his young professional career.

Paul, just five years into his boxing journey, framed the bout as his chance to silence critics and force his way into title conversations. Joshua, however, offered no such diplomacy.

The British heavyweight made it clear he intends to remind the world who he is: a former unified champion and one of the most devastating punchers of his era.

The event is being positioned as a global entertainment spectacle. Netflix sees the match as a record-breaking streaming opportunity, merging mainstream celebrity influence with elite boxing talent. Joshua’s presence elevates the stakes, while Paul’s enormous digital following ensures massive international attention.

The contrast in achievements and experience has divided the boxing community. Many see the fight as a mismatch in Joshua’s favour. Others believe Paul’s youth, athleticism, and constant improvement could make the contest more intriguing than expected.

On December 19 in Miami, the boxing world will be watching.