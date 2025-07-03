How Diogo Jota’s Lamborghini looked after deadly accident (Exclusive Video)

A shocking video has been released by Spanish newspaper Diario de Castilla y León, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini involved in the tragic car crash that killed Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André.

The footage gives a clear view of the burnt-out sports car after the deadly accident.

The crash happened at kilometre 65 of the A-52 motorway, heading toward Benavente, in the Sanabria area of Zamora, northern Spain.

The car reportedly went off the road and burst into flames. Witnesses called the emergency number 112, saying the vehicle was on fire and that the flames had also spread to nearby bushes and grass.

Both Jota, aged 28, and his younger brother André, 26, sadly died at the scene. The tragedy came just two weeks after Diogo had married his long-time partner and mother of his three children, Rute Cardoso.

The couple had only recently celebrated their wedding following Liverpool’s Premier League title win.

Police investigate cause of accident

Police said the accident happened shortly after midnight and that the brothers were alone in the car. There were no other vehicles involved.

Investigators are trying to find out what caused the crash. One possible reason being looked into is a burst tyre while the car was overtaking.

The video shows clear tyre marks on the road, leading toward broken roadside barriers. The burnt shell of the Lamborghini is seen lying several metres ahead, surrounded by scorched vegetation.

Forensic experts are examining the bodies, and police are still trying to confirm who was driving, according to the Associated Press. The video has shocked fans and highlights just how serious the crash was.

This tragic loss has deeply affected the football world, with many still struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of a much-loved player.