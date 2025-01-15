Cristiano Ronaldo renews contract with Al Nassr for €183 million

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his stay with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr by signing a one-year contract worth €183 million.

The new deal, which breaks down to approximately €15.25 million per month, €3.8 million per week, and €550,000 per day, solidifies Ronaldo's position as the highest-paid footballer globally, according to Marca.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, renowned for his exceptional goal-scoring ability and leadership, is set to continue his legacy in the Middle East. Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has maintained an outstanding performance, scoring 81 goals in 90 appearances.

Ronaldo seeks familiar faces at Al Nassr

With the contract renewal, Ronaldo reportedly desires to strengthen Al Nassr’s squad by surrounding himself with trusted players. Among his targets is former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro, who is rumoured to be unsettled at Manchester United due to recent sporting challenges.

Bruno Fernandes: "winning the 2026 World Cup would be Ronaldo’s perfect send-off"

Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate, has expressed his hope that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a crowning moment for the Portuguese captain.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Fernandes highlighted the significance of Ronaldo achieving his dream of lifting the World Cup for Portugal.

I not only believe but am almost certain that he’ll be there. It would be great if Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup, not just for him but for us Portuguese people. For him, as the ultimate reference in our football, it would be the best way to end

The bigger picture

Ronaldo’s legendary status continues to grow at 39 years of age. Already a centurion in goals for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, he now aims to cement his mark further with Al Nassr while keeping his eyes on international glory.