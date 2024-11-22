Hearts: We’re not under pressure; we’ll make you proud by season’s end—Konadu Yiadom

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom has dismissed claims of pressure on the team, assuring fans that the Phobians will make them proud by the end of the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

After a challenging start to the campaign, Hearts have found renewed form under coach Aboubakar Ouattara, winning three consecutive league games for the first time this season. This resurgence has fuelled optimism as the team sets its sights on the GPL title.

Speaking ahead of Hearts' matchweek 12 clash against Nsoatreman FC, Yiadom emphasised the team’s focus and determination:

For us, each match is now a final. We prepare well for every game. The fans have been there for us through the difficult times. We appeal to them to continue supporting us, and we will make them proud at the end of the season.

Addressing speculation about pressure, Yiadom reaffirmed the squad’s confidence:

We have been preparing. The boys are working hard. We want to win every game, and that’s why we keep working hard. There is no pressure on us. We are doing what the coach is teaching us, so none of the players is under pressure.

Hearts’ quest for consistency

With a winning streak in their sights, the Aboubakar Ouattara-led side aims to make it four victories in a row before the league break. Maintaining this momentum will be crucial as they prepare for the highly anticipated Super Clash against their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko.