How Premier League Clubs Stopped Aston Villa from Scoring in the First Four Games

Through the first four games of the new English football season, Aston Villa were the only team in the top seven divisions to not score a goal. Last season, Villa finished sixth in the table, qualified for European competition, and scored the joint-ninth number of goals with 58 from 38 games. Having kept Ollie Watkins, Youri Tielemans, and Morgan Rogers, and with Evann Guessand brought in to bolster the forward ranks , the fact that they went 360 minutes without scoring was surprising. So, how did their first four league opponents stop the Claret and Blue from scoring, and are there avenues to improve? Villa Lacking Creative Potency

Without scoring a single goal, Aston Villa still managed to hold onto two draws in their first four games, but this still held the club down in 19th. They drew with Newcastle United despite Ezri Konsa’s red card, lost 1-0 to Brentford, were unable to find the net in a 3-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, and then held off a spirited Everton side to squeak away with a draw. The shot attempts across these games have swung tremendously. Down to ten men after 66 minutes, Villa could only muster three shots against Newcastle. They fired from all angles against Brentford, tallying 17 shots to the Bees’ nine, but still lost 1-0. Again, they had 13 shots to Palace’s six but lost 3-0, and were held to seven against Everton. Quality of chances has been the huge sticking point. As is shown by the combined stats of their first four games, compared to last season, they’ve dropped in many regards. Shots, expected goals, and the number of big chances have noticeably declined. As for big chances alone, their 16 made seven goals last season. This season, they have four without converting. Signs that Unai Emery has been Solved?

Four games is a small sample, and many believe that Villa will turn this around. After all, in the top five finish odds for anyone who wants to place a sports bet , Villa are at 6.00 to finish fifth or above. That’s eighth in the odds, making them dark horses after this lacklustre start, but they’re certainly not massive long shots yet. Luckily for Villa, the other three teams that had experienced the same thing ended up 11th or 7th in the end. Even Palace in 2017/18, who went seven games without scoring, finished 11th. That said, some suggest that Premier League opponents may be adapting to Unai Emery’s tactics. Emery emphasises playing a high line with a mid-block to strangle the midfield and invite opponents to press them before launching speedy attacks to catch them out. Over the first four games this season, teams have been less inclined to press, instead challenging Villa’s creative players to find ways past deeper, more defensive setups. With Emiliano Martínez officially staying, and being the deciding factor in the draw against Everton, Villa’s players may feel a bit more freedom to push up and take more risks at the back. Plus, they have new creative forces to integrate. Winger Jadon Sancho proved to be an X-factor at times for Chelsea last season, and Harvey Elliott is an exciting prospect from attacking midfield if Rogers can’t rediscover his form. The quality is there for Villa, but Emery may need to tweak his approach to encourage his players to find ways past less pliable teams. Either way, in the Premier League, any team can overcome a rough start.