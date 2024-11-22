Leicester City: Fatawu Issahaku’s ACL injury is a big blow to us—Steve Copper

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has labelled Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s ACL injury as a significant blow to the club.

The 20-year-old, who has been a standout performer for the Foxes since last season, sustained the injury during Ghana’s draw against Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Issahaku underwent surgery to repair the damage, and his recovery is expected to keep him sidelined for six to nine months, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Speaking about the injury, Cooper expressed his disappointment but acknowledged the realities of football:

The injury is serious and not good. He’s had an ACL injury, which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season. It’s a real blow, first and foremost for him.

He’s a young player, and having an ACL injury can be quite common; it’s part of football, but it’s still a serious injury. For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us.

The Leicester boss emphasised the importance of supporting the young talent through his recovery process:

We’ve very much now got to support him in every way we can to make sure his rehab is as smooth and as productive as possible. We hope he can come back a stronger player and person.

Cooper remains optimistic about Fatawu's future, describing him as a "big talent" with immense potential.

We were enjoying being on his journey in the Premier League. It’s only a pause. With the mentality he has, I think he’ll come back stronger.

Leicester’s challenges ahead