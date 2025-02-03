[Video] Asante Kotoko supporter’s death prophesied by Amanfo Nyansa Kyeame

The tragic death of Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, a devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko FC, has left many in mourning following the unfortunate incident at Nsoatre.

Prophecy video resurfaces

A video featuring Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo Nyansa Kyeame, founder and leader of Sankofa Ministries, has resurfaced, with many linking his prophecy to Pooley’s passing.

In the video, Apostle Amanfo claimed to have had a vision in which core supporters of a football club, identifiable by its red colours and an animal symbol, visited a shrine seeking spiritual assistance.

According to him, the shrine’s deity later claimed the life of a well-known supporter among them.

Following Pooley’s untimely demise at the Nana Koramansa Park during Asante Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday afternoon, many believe the prophecy may have been referring to him.

GFA launches investigation into the incident

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched an investigation into the acts of hooliganism that occurred during the match, leading to the tragic loss of life.

The GFA has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor to lead the investigation, working closely with the FA Prosecutor to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In an official statement, the GFA condemned the violence and assured the public of a full-scale investigation to curb hooliganism in Ghanaian football. Fans and the general public are urged to assist with any relevant information that could aid in the investigation.

The loss of Nana Pooley is a significant blow to the Kotoko fraternity, and the football community continues to mourn his passing.