The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu, and Joseph Amoah, ran an impressive time of 38.07s during Sunday’s final.
World Athletic Champs: Ghana’s 4x100m relay team misses out on medal after finishing 5th
Team Ghana narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fifth in the final of the 4x100m relay event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Just like in the semi-finals, Safo-Antwi started off, with Azamati and Manu holding the forte midway through the race, before Amoah finished as the anchor leg.
Despite their best efforts, though, Ghana’s athletes could only finish in fifth place, as Canada won gold in the 4x100m relay event.
The United States won silver after finishing second, while Great Britain completed the podium with a bronze medal after snatching third place.
Team Jamaica endured an underwhelming outing in the final, having finished fourth behind the aforementioned countries.
Meanwhile, despite missing out on a medal, Ghana’s 4x100m relay team has now set a new national record.
The quartet will now hope to be in their best form ahead of the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
