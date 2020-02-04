Gideon Tenkorang is a Ghanaian business owner who is telecom scratch card distributor. Gideon needed some more money to expand his business, so he started to look for a way to achieve it. Finally, he heard about this fast and innovative Car Title Loan from Bayport, very different from what most people in Ghana knew till now. All Gideon had to do was to own a car and the loan was approved in just 2 days. According to Gideon, the Car Title Loan from Bayport is a great service for every businessman who needs a loan.

Bayport loans

Now is the right time for people to act for their own good. They have the means to make their lives and businesses better, as Gideon and many others in Ghana did.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, “Ghana is one of the continent's fastest growing economies and has made major progress in the attainment and consolidation of growth. It is the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve the Millenium Development Goal 1, which is the target of halving extreme poverty. Ghana has recently become a middle income country”.

The soil is now fertile for Ghanaians to take the bold step that will propel them to attain success in life.

Several success stories have emerged from Bayport’s Car Title Loan including Gideon's. Now one may ask, What is a car title loan and how safe is it?

The car title loan is provided by Bayport Savings and Loans, which provides financial solutions that enable the positive in customers' lives. Bayport has rapidly become one of the largest non-bank providers of unsecured credit and allied products in Ghana, since it was established in 2004. Their motto is giving people the help they need to help themselves and have already granted nearly 1 million loans to Ghanaians.

Bayport Savings and Loans

With the Car Title Loan, customers have the opportunity to borrow up to Ghs 35,000 with their car as collateral. The difference with other loans in Ghana, is that the only thing you need is a car and customers can keep driving it, while they pay back their loan. Ownership of the car is transferred to Bayport till you pay back, but you are still the user of the car and you drive it as you did before.

The loan is approved in as little as 24 hours and the terms of the payments are very flexible for the customers.

“The monthly payment of interest is convenient and beneficial” Gideon Tenkorang said.

Pay back is flexible and the customer can choose anywhere between 6 and 36 months.

There is also an option to pay interest-only which either reduces the monthly payments or allows for a larger loan size.

The Car Title Loan is not only for new or running businesses. You can use the money as you wish in order to fulfill your needs.

From stocking up goods to expanding your business, addressing family emergencies and education needs or even purchases and cash flow, Bayport can give the solution that you are searching for.

Bayport is present in 16 regions in Ghana, operates from 72 locations nationwide, and it has given over a billion Ghanaian cedis and nearly 1 million loans to Ghanaian workers and businesses. Apart from Ghana, Bayport is present in 8 other countries around the world.

This is your chance for a better life with a safe, easy and quick way.

The car title product is available from Bayport branches in Accra and Kumasi. If you wish to apply follow this link.

You can also Learn more about Bayport here