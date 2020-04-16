Mr. Fredrick Drah is a married man with four kids.

Sharing his ordeal with Ghanaians during the Information Ministry’s update on the COVID-19, the coronavirus survivor he started experiencing the symptoms of the novel virus on March 17, 2020, so he decided to get tested.

He said the test results came back positive and so he was take to the specialised facility at the GA East to receive medical care.

He was there for more 14-days, he remained at an isolation ward until last week when he was discharged following his recovery from COVID-19.

Mr. Drah also noted that the medical personnel there gave him the best of treatment and applauded their professionalism and efforts.

On life after the COVID-19 treatment, he opined that the experience has been a painful one and wished he would still be at the treatment center.

Mr. Drah said he and his family has to deal with stigmatization.

He told the world that shop attendants have even refused to sell foodstuff to his wife while barbers fail to attend to him for fear of contracting the virus.

“Whenever my wife goes out to buy something from the stores around us, the stores refuse to sell to them. In some circumstances, even though they have a particular item, they will not sell it with the excuse they don’t have it,” Mr Drah said.

He finally advised Ghanaian who doubt the existence of the virus that;

“Coronavirus is real, it is real so please stay at home and obey the lockdown, wash your hands and use your sanitizers. I have survived but maybe you will not so please obey the directives and keep yourself safe.”

