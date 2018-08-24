10 cars that are being discontinued in 2018 and beyond

news

A number of cars from well-known models are being discontinued in 2018 and beyond.

Ford made a game-changing decision in April when the company announced it would dissolve its entire line of sedans and compact cars that includes Focus, Fusion, Fiesta, and Taurus by 2020.

Other cars that will be discontinued this year and beyond include the Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe, Chevrolet Sonic, and Cadillac ATS.

As automakers introduce new additions to their lineups, it is inevitable there will be cars destined for the chopping block every year.

Cars get discontinued for a variety of reasons including poor sales, a shift in market trends, or simply the fact that it's time to call it a day for an aging model.

For example, Ford Ford announced in April that they will be discontinuing their entire passenger car line up will be discontinued by 2020 apart from the Focus hatchback and the Mustang. Instead, the blue oval is moving their production solely to SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks. This is in direct response to the mass exodus on the part of American consumers away from sedans. With passengers cars and sedans phased out, Ford expects for trucks and sports utility vehicles, to make up 90% of their volume by the beginning of the next decade.

Some cars like the Cadillac ATS sedan is meeting its end for a variety of reasons.

"Production of the ATS Sedan is ending due to extensive plant upgrades, expansion, and re-tooling to prepare for the next generation of Cadillac sedans," Cadillac said in a statement to Carbuzz.

In 2017, high profile cars like the Dodge Viper, Honda Accord Coupe, and Chevrolet SS met the ax.

This year's class is no less esteemed.

Take a look at the list of all the cars that will be discontinued this year and beyond.

1. Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe: Discontinued after 2018.

Source: The Drive

2. Cadillac ATS Sedan: Discontinued after 2018.

3. Cadillac ATS Coupe: Discontinued after 2019.

Source: Fox News

4. Chevrolet City Express: Discontinued after 2018.

Source: Motor Trend

5. Chevrolet Sonic: Expected to be discontinued as early as 2018.

Source: Wall Street Journal

6. Ford Fusion: To be discontinued by 2020.

7. Ford Taurus: To be discontinued by 2020.

8. Ford Fiesta: To be discontinued by 2020.

9. Ford C-Max Hybrid: Discontinued after 2018.

Source: Automotive News

10. Ford Focus sedan: Discontinued after 2018.

Source: Automotive News