Some of the best universities in Ghana are known to have affiliations with top universities in the world, engaging in exchange programs and research.

As the quest for higher education continues to rise, so as the cost of attaining it also keeps rising.

It has been observed that no matter the fee available for tertiary institutions, both public and private decides what the students will pay.

It is important to note that the figures tagged to each of the schools are the highest fee obtainable in the mentioned institutions.

In some occasions, there may be other courses studied in the same school which fees may be less than the amount provided here.

Here are some 10 expensive private universities in Ghana

· Webster University Ghana – Tuition per semester GH¢23,000

Webster University is an American University based in St. Louis, Missouri with international campuses in Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Ghana, Thailand, China and most recently Greece.

Webster University Ghana

The school provides students with the opportunity to complete their degrees in any of these global campuses.

Webster University Ghana charges GH¢23,000 for Ghanaian citizens and $7,500 for foreign students every semester.

· Ashesi University – Tuition per semester GH¢22,000

Ashesi University is a private, non-profit liberal arts college located in Ghana, West Africa.

Ashesi University

It offers a four-year bachelor's programme grounded in a liberal core curriculum, featuring majors in Business.

Ashesi is also known as the best University that trains a student for industrialisation and with one of the best campuses in Ghana Ashesi offers various courses.

The school charges GH¢22,000 as tuition fee every semester.

· Lancaster University Ghana - Tuition 34,000 a year (17,000 per semester)

Lancaster University is a branch campus of Lancaster University, United Kingdom.

Lancaster University Ghana

The University offers an excellent opportunity for students in Africa to study in a prestigious UK degree in Ghana, allowing students from across West Africa to earn a British qualification close to home.

Lancaster charges up to 34,000 a year. This means that a student is likely to pay up to GH¢17,000 every semester.

· Kings University College – Tuition per semester GH¢10, 000

Kings University College (KUC) is one of the most sought-after private universities in Ghana.

Kings University College

It is institutionally affiliated to the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and in collaboration with the Liaoning University, China.

Presently, Kings University College offers 27 undergraduate and postgraduate academic programmes.

The University charges up to GH¢10, 000 every semester.

· Wisconsin University – Tuition per semester GH¢4,000

Wisconsin International University College is one of the earliest established private universities in Ghana. It is located at Agbogba Junction near Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Wisconsin University

The University is affiliated to the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The school charges up to GH¢4,000 per semester.

· Radford University - Tuition per semester GH¢3,600

Radford University College is one of Ghana's private institutions.

Radford University

It is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Located on the Lagos Avenue at East Legon in Accra, Ghana, Radford charges up to GH¢3,600 per semester.

· Pentecost University College, Ghana - Tuition per semester GH¢3,500

The Pentecost University College is a private university located at Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Pentecost University Ghana

Founded by the Church of Pentecost, the school offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Pentecost University charges up to GH¢3,500 every semester.

· Valley View University College - Tuition per semester GH¢3,300

The Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, Accra in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Valley View University

It offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and charges up to GH¢3,300 per semester.

· Regent University - Tuition per semester GH¢3,000

The Regent University College of Science and Technology is located at McCarthy Hill, Accra.

Regent University

It correlates well with the quality of education provided and academic prestige.

Regent charges up to GH¢3,000 per semester.

· Ghana Technology University College - Tuition per semester GH¢2,500

Ghana Technology University College, formerly Ghana Telecom University College is one of Ghana’s prestigious universities.

Ghana Technology University College

It offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The university charges up to GH¢2,500 per semester.