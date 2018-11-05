news

Over 20 banks meet Bank of Ghana minimum capital requirement.

Elsie Awadz, Deputy Governor at Bank of Ghana, says the banking regulator will not allow banks that are not well-capitalised to remain in business by next year.

The monetary authority places January 1, 2019, for the enforcement of the new capital requirement.

About ten commercial banks in Ghana are yet to meet the minimum capital requirement of GHC400 million as deadline approaches.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has given till the last day in 2018 for commercial banks to increase their minimum operating capital to 400 million cedis.

Elsie Awadz, Deputy Governor at Bank of Ghana, stated at the maiden JoyBusiness Financial Services Forum, over the weekend.

Awadz said over 20 banks have met the minimum capital requirement so far.

“Over 20 banks have met the minimum capital requirement and we have 30 banks, so, the rest, we are meeting them on a daily basis to say to know their plans on raising capital.

“We are confident that they are going to meet it but if for some reason they cannot meet and will not merge, well, then that is another matter altogether, but we cannot allow banks that are not well-capitalised to remain in the system after January 1.”

The deputy governor did not disclose the names of the financial institutions.

Access Bank of Ghana and Republic Bank said they have met the capital requirements while some have already emerged.

Ghana is not the only African country checking the health status of its financial institutions, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also revealed last week that three banks failed to meet minimum liquidity ratio of 30%.

The Nigerian Banker made the revelation in its economic report for the first half of 2018.